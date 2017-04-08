 Shraddha Kapoor to perform at Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2017 opening ceremony | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
INDIAN T20 League

Shraddha Kapoor to perform at Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2017 opening ceremony

Shraddha Kapoor and singer Monali Thakur will rock the stage during Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPLL 2017 opening ceremony at the Eden Gardens.

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 08, 2017 18:16 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Shraddha kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor will be the star attraction at the IPL opening ceremony at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.(PTI)

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and playback singer Monali Thakur will sizzle on the stage when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) play their first Indian Premier League (IPL) home game against Kings XI Punjab at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 13.

FOLLOW | Live Cricket Score, IPL 2017, T20, Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiants

With every venue having an opening ceremony this time with the IPL celebrating its 10th edition, Kolkata will have the function for around 20 minutes from 6:30 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. with Thakur who has crooned hit numbers like “Moh Moh ke dhaage” and the title track of “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” taking the stage first.

Home team skipper Gautam Gambhir will then hand over a “Spirit of Cricket” token to Kings XI counterpart Glenn Maxwell, a gesture being followed at every stadium before the first game.

READ | IPL 2017 T20: KXIP vs RPS gets perfect ‘Bhangra’ lift-off in Madhya Pradesh

An audio visual will take KKR fans down memory lane showing how the decade has been for the purple brigade in which they have won the title in 2012 and 2014 under Gambhir.

Shraddha, whose next flick is “Half Girlfriend”, will then perform for around six minutes before the field is cleared for the match to commence.

The rehearsals for the same will start at the indoor practice facility at the Eden from Monday.

