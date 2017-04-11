Sunrisers Hyderabad get Mustafizur Rahman boost before IPL tie vs Mumbai Indians

The already strong bowling attack of Sunrisers Hyderabad received further boost for the game against Mumbai Indians, with their lethal weapon Mustafizur Rahman making himself available. Known for his lethal yorkers and deceptive slower ones, Mustafizur claimed 17 wickets in 16 matches in the last IPL.

“He is available and is arriving this evening. Who he’ll replace might be decided tomorrow. But it’s more than likely that he will be fit and available, unless something happens overnight. But, yeah, he’s in our consideration for the final eleven,” said coach Tom Moody.

READ | Ashish Nehra and how cool it is to bowl yorkers

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is known to have some reservations over releasing Mustafizur as they wanted to keep him fresh for the Champions Trophy in June. Also, Bangladesh will play a tri-series with New Zealand in Ireland from May 12.

However, the Mumbai Indians batsmen will be equally wary of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s leg-spinner Rashid Khan. The Afghanistan bowler has made an immediate impact in the IPL, claiming five wickets in two games.

RASHID WARNING

Coach Moody issued a warning to MI batsmen on match eve, saying that the smaller Wankhede Stadium boundary will not deter Rashid. “No, not at all. The batsmen have got to hit him first, don’t they, for the size of the ground to come into contention. He, like any spinner, is going to be challenged on smaller grounds. But, traditionally, the surface here offers something for spin bowling…it bounces a bit and also turns a bit. So, he’ll relish the conditions. With T20 cricket, there are going to be times when you are hit out of the ground, that’s all part of it. It’s just how you respond to that is the most important thing,” said Moody.

READ | IPL 2017: Rashid Khan is a special talent, says Muttiah Muralitharan

Citing the example of Sunil Narine’s success, Moody said leg-spinners are difficult to pick because they spin it both ways. “The other advantage is if you’re a spin bowler like Rashid – who can spin it both ways with the ability to disguise – it makes it doubly difficult for any batsman. Rashid has a very good wrong ’un and he’s also got a good leggie; he bowls at generally a lot quicker pace than most leg-spinners, which is suited to the Indian wickets. He’s obviously found some good form early.”

YUVRAJ’S STRONG START

In batting, the way Yuvraj Singh has started has become the talking point. Something clicked for the left-handed batsman during his campaign with Sunrisers last season and he has not looked back since. Moody attributed it to the batsman being more relaxed.

“Obviously, Yuvraj missed the first half of the tournament (IPL 2016) due to an ankle injury. When he joined us, I noticed a sense of contentment with himself and with his game. He felt relaxed; he enjoyed the environment we have at Sunrisers. I think, Yuvraj is just enjoying his cricket and I think that’s the most important thing.”