IPL 2017, SRH vs RCB - highlights: Yuvraj Singh heroics take defending champs to 35-run win

Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 35 runs to start their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with a big win. Yuvraj Singh’s 27-ball 62 provided SRH the fire-power to notch 207/4 against RCB at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Uppal.Then some stellar bowling from debutant Rashid Khan helped SRH dismiss RCB for 172. Get highlights of the T20 game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore here. (SCORECARD | IPL 2017 FULL COVERAGE)

12:03 am IST: Yuvraj Singh declared Man of the Match for his 27-ball 62.

“I’ve been working a lot more on my batting. I’ve been working on the short ball and the slower ball and have been trying to hit in the V. I was lucky today, got dropped. But I’ve been playing the short ball well. As you get older, you’ve got to train harder,” Yuvraj said.

11:56 pm IST: David Warner was ecstatic after the win. “It was fantastic. The guys backed themselves. We knew it was going to be a good wicket. We tried to be positive in the first six. I think the stats went into my head. That’s the way the game goes. You’re always mindful with a power packed batting line-up like that,” he said after the match.

He had some special praise for Yuvraj. “Yuvi was superb. Whatever he’s been doing in the season he’s had has been fantastic. Dhawan’s been working hard. He spoke to me the other day saying he’s in good touch. What a fantastic prospect (Rashid Khan). On the world stage, in the IPL environment, fantastic stuff from him. He was a little nervous but I told him to back himself,” Warner added.

11:46 PM IST: Out! Aniket Choudhary departs as SRH win by 35 runs. The defending champions are off to a dream start

11:44 PM IST: Mills out

He again goes for a slog against Bhuvi and is caught by Warner

11:42 PM IST: SIX! Mills hits one off Bhuvi

11:40 PM IST: RCB are 156/8 after 18 overs

11:39 PM IST: Nehra on a hat-trick but misses it as Chahal somehow pushes the ball towards covers.

11:38 PM IST: Aravind out

He missed the line of the ball by Nehra and is bowled

11:36 PM IST: Watson out

He is caught by Henriques off Nehra after going for a slog off a full toss

11:33 PM IST: Binny (11) out

He slashes a delivery from Bhuvi and is caught by Yuvraj

11:29 PM IST: SRH’s death over specialist Bhuvneshwar Kumar is here. And he almost gets Binny who went for a flier but wicketkeeper Naman Ojha drops it

11:28 PM IST: RCB are 151 for 5 in 16 overs. They need 57 runs more

11:25 PM IST: Beautiful cover-drive by Watson of Cutting and RCB gets four more runs. They have crossed 150-run mark but still have a long way to go

11:24 PM IST: Binny six! He hits Cutting slower delivery over deep mid-wicket. RCB need 63 off 28 balls.

11:22 PM IST: SIX! Shane Watson hits one off Rashid’s last ball. The Afghanistan bowler has taken two wickets for 36 in four overs.

11:21 PM IST: Huge appeal for LBW by Rashid off Stuart Binny. Umpire not interested

11:18 PM IST: Sachin Baby out. RCB 128/5

Baby goes for an across shot against Bipul Sharma and is caught by Henriques at Mid-wicket.

11:13 PM IST: Head out. RCB 126/4

Rashid gets his second wicket as Head is caught by Yuvraj. head goes for a slog-sweep but mistimes it and is caught by Yuvraj at long-on. The Afghanistan leg-spinner is having a dream debut.

11:09 PM IST: Four! Head hits Rashid for four over deep mid-wicket. Much needed relief for RCB.

11:08 PM IST: If RCB are to win it can be safe to say that Watson will have to play a pivotal role from here on.

11:07 PM IST: Rashid Khan is back into the attack! He will have handle Watson.

11:03 PM IST: Kedar Jadhav (31) out

The RCB went for a run that was never there and was run out as Ben Cutting hit his stumps with a direct throw from deep.

10:59 PM IST: RCB 111/2 in 11 overs

10:58 PM IST: Couple of fours from Jadhav off Nehra. He is timing it really well . His first shot went past mid wicket and then gets a four with a pull

10:55 PM IST: Head and Jadhav has ben steady but RCB need more boundaries. After Head and Jadhav, they have Watson waiting. He can also go for the maximum.

10: 53 PM IST: RCB 98/2 in 10 overs, need 110 off 60 balls

10:51 PM IST: The action begins after the time-out. RCB still need 115-plus runs. Will the absence of Kohli, De Villiers hurt them from the first match itself?

10:47 PM IST: Strategic time-out! RCB are 85/2 in nine overs

10:45 PM IST: SIX! Jadhav picked a length ball from Cutting and hit it over mid-wicket

10:44 PM IST: The asking rate for RCB is 11.47 and the loss of two quick wickets may affect them

10:40 PM IST: Rashid Khan has given 13 runs off his second over. The young Afghan leg -spinner needs to be tight as Kedar Jadhav and Travis Head have the ability to go for the big shots

10:35 PM IST: Chris Gayle (32) out. RCB 60/2

After hitting Cutting for a six, he goes for a similar type of shot again. This time he is caught by David Warner at long-off.

10:31 PM IST: Mandeep (24) out. RCB 52/1

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan gets a wicket in his first over of IPL. Mandeep goes for a cut against the spinner and is bowled. What a moment for the Afghanistani!

10:28 PM IST: RCB 48/0 after five overs (Gayle 26*, Mandeep 20*)

10:27 PM IST: YES! The boundary is back again. It doesn’t take Gayle long to give a suitable answer to the bowler. This time he hits Cutting for a four over mid-wicket

10:25 PM IST: Ben Cutting, except a wide, doesn’t give away a single run in the first five balls. There seems to a brief lull after Gayle and Mandeep gave glimpses of what they can achieve.

10:22 PM IST: RCb reach 43/0 in 4 overs (Gayle 22*, Mandeep 20*)

10:19 PM IST: SIX! And it’s Gayle again. He sends Bhuvi’s full-length delivery over long-on. He looks to be in the right mood to go for a fiery innings.

10:17 PM IST: RCB 28/0 in three overs chasing 207/4

10:16 PM IST: SIX! Gayle carnage starts. The tall West Indies hits Nehra over long-on as the crowd erupts. If this man gets going it will be doomsday for SRH.

10:12 PM IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar gives just one run off the second over. He kept the line and length tight.

10:09 Pm IST: RCB gets off to a great start with 11 runs off the opening over. Mandeep hits two straight boundaries of the last two balls of the first over. First he dispatched over deep mid-wicket and second went to third man.

10:05 PM IST: Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh are here to bat. Nehra will open the bowling for SRH

9:55 PM IST: SRH has set an imposing total in front of RCB. And it’s not just Yuvraj but Henriques, Warner, Dhawan and a cameo from Cutting that helped them achieve the feat. The will be interesting to see.

9:50 PM IST: SRH end on 207/4 against RCB with Ben Cutting providing some late sparks.

9:47 PM IST: SIX! Cutting hits Watson out of the park.

9:43 PM IST: Yuvraj (62) out. SRH 190/4

Singh departs after blistering knock as he is bowled by Mills with a slower ball.

9:40 PM IST: FOUR and SIX! Yuvraj goes after Tymal Mills.

Get T20 live cricket score and live cricket updates of SRH vs RCB here

9:39 hrs IST: SRH are 179/3 in 18 overs

9:37 PM IST: Yuvraj gets to his fastest fifty in just 23 balls with a single off Choudhary.

Follow T20 live cricket updates of SRH vs RCB here

9:32 PM IST: SIX! Hooda joins the forces with Yuvraj as he hits Choudhary over mid-wicket.

9:29 PM IST: Yuvraj hits a four again! This time Tymal Mills is the victim. He reaches 46 off 21 balls

9:25 PM IST: Yuvraj has reached 42 off just 19 balls. This is sheer dominance.

9:22 PM IST: Strategic timeout . SRH 151/3 in 15.2 overs (Yuvraj 40*)

9:20 PM IST: Henriques (52) out! SRH 151/3

He is caught by Sachin Baby at long-off after going for a slog against Chahal.

9:17 PM IST: Henriques reaches fifty with a gallant six off Aravind. SRH 150/2

9:15 PM IST: SIX! Yvraj has moved to 39 as he hits Aravind’s short delivery into the stand.

9:11 PM IST: SRH are 132 for two after 124 overs (Yuvraj 33*, Henriques 40*)

9:10 PM IST: That drop can prove costly for RCB. He hits Watson again for a four. It was poor short delivery by Watson.

9:06 PM IST: DROPPED! Yuvraj (31) gets a life as he is let off by Aravind off Choudhary. SRH 124/2 after 13 overs

9:01 PM IST: Yuvraj Singh ahs taken no time to settle in. He hits Aniket Choudhary for a four, a six and then a four! He has reached 24 off 10 balls

Sunrisers Hyderabad cheerleaders during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL. (BCCI)

8:58 pm IST: Henriques and Dhawan’s 74-run stand have given SRH the right start but now the onus is on Yuvraj to take them forward.

8:57 PM IST: SRH cross 100-run mark in 11.3 overs

Get T20 live cricket score and live cricket updates of SRH vs RCB here

8:57 PM IST: Yuvraj did not have a good IPL in 2016. But this time he has enough opportunity to make amends

8:55 PM IST: Yuvraj is the next batsman

8:53 PM IST: Shikhar Dhawan (40) departs. SRH 93/2

He goes Binny and is caught by Sachin Baby at long-on

Get T20 live cricket score and live cricket updates of SRH vs RCB here

8:51 PM IST: SRH are 88/1 after 10 overs.

8:49 PM IST: Dhawan is lucky. He edges off Choudhary and as the ball flies to mid-on. There was no fielder.

8:44 PM IST: Stategic time-out! SRH have dominated RCB courtesy Dhawan and Henriques. The duo have not let SRH down despite Warner’s early departure.

8:42 PM IST: Nine runs comes off the ninth over. The two batsmen have never shied away from running between the wickets and that has kept the pressure on RCB. SRH 84/1

8:38 PM IST: SRH 75/1 after eight overs

8:37 PM IST: SIX! Henriques erupts after Dhawan show. He goes down the track and hits Travis Head over long-on

8:35 PM IST: After the sizzling sixth over, Chahal keeps the batsmen quiet. SRH 64/1 after seven overs

8:32 PM IST: SRH 59/1 in six overs (Dhawan 24*)

8:31 PM IST: The fourth FOUR! Watson has no answer for Dhawan. Watson gives him a short ball and the Indian hits him on on-side. It’s 17 runs from the over

8:31 PM IST: And now the third boundary of the over - And Dhawan the driving force behind it. He makes full use of Watson’s full toss and hits him past the ropes.

8:30 PM IST: Four yet again by Dhawan! This time a straight drive. He is on fire

8:27 PM IST: FOUR! Dhawan gets into action with a lovely boundary off Watson as he hots him towards on-side.

8:26 PM IST: FOUR! Henriques hits one off Choudhary as he pulls him towards on-side. It was a poor delivery, short and slow

Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner during Indian Premier League 2017 opening match. (BCCI)

8:23 PM IST: After Warner’s departure, SRH have mellowed down. There has been no boundaries in the last two overs. They are 33/ 1 after four overs

8:20 PM IST: A run out chance! A confusion in the middle as Henriques got lucky. The throw was not that good.

8:18 PM IST: SRH are 29/1 after three overs

8:16 PM IST: Dhawan has been scoring big in domestic cricket and has a great chance here to impress the selectors ahead of Champions Trophy.

8:15 PM IST: Moises Henriques is the new batsman for SRH while RCB will continue with Mills from the other end.

8:12 PM IST: Warner out ! SRH 19/1

A sweet revenge for Choudhary as Warner, in his excitement goes for a wild drive and gets caught by Mandeep Singh at backward point.

8:09 PM IST: A four and a six! Warner wants to score big and he is fearless. He goes after Aniket Choudhary and hits him for a four over mid-off. He does better in the third ball of the second over and pulls him for a six!

8:06 PM IST: Two wides by Mills and SRH are 7/0 after first over

8:05 PM IST: FOUR! First boundary of IPL 2017 off Mills by Warner. A lusty drive through the covers by the Australian batsman. The game has just begun!!

8:02 pm IST: Mills treats with a short ball on the first delivery of IPL 2017. He safely drives it to a fielder

7:55 PM IST: The action about to start! Warner, Dhawan are on the field. Tymal Mills will bowl the first over.

7:49 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques, Yuvraj Singh, Deepak Hooda, Naman Ojha(w), Ben Cutting, Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Ashish Nehra

7:47 PM IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Shane Watson(c), Kedar Jadhav(w), Travis Head, Sachin Baby, Stuart Binny, Tymal Mills, Sreenath Aravind, Aniket Choudhary, Yuzvendra Chahal

Get IPL T20 live cricket updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad here

7:44 pm IST: A reminder to the readers that RCB are missing the services of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and AB de Villiers - three brilliant batsmen ,

7:43 pm IST: RCB captain Shane Watson is, however, not concentrating on the injuries. ”We will bowl first. We have had a week of practice, we are pretty excited. We have had a couple of injuries. Tymal Mills and Aniket Choudhary are making their debuts for RCB,” he said.

Get IPL T20 live cricket updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad here

7:41 pm IST: SRH captain David Warner welcomed Rashid and Nehra in the 2017 season: “We are happy to bat first. We have prepared together as an unit. Can’t wait to go out there and start playing. Rashid Khan is making his SRH debut. We also welcome Ashish Nehra after his injury misfortune last season.”

7:39 pm IST: Aniket Choudhary and Tymal Mills are the debutants for RCB.

Get IPL T20 live cricket updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad here

7:37 pm IST: Afghanistan’s young leg-spinner Rashid Khan will make his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Big day for the lad and Afghan cricket.

7:31 pm IST: Shane Watson wins the toss and Royal Challengers Bangalore will field first.

Get IPL T20 live cricket updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad here

7:10 pm: Glowing tribute to IPL from Michael Clarke. The big boys of Indian cricket - Sehwag, Sachin, Laxman and Ganguly -- have been presented with golden bats as captains of IPL 2017 sign the spirit of the game bat.

6:55 pm: Sourav Ganguly feels an IPL final is no less than a FIFA World Cup final. That’s a massive tribute to the tournament.

Get IPL T20 live cricket updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad here

6:54 pm: Sachin Tendulkar says that he never thought IPL would become “so big” when it started in 2008.

6:43 pm IST: At the opening ceremony, the fabulous four of Indian cricket -- Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman -- are being felicitated. There can’t be an appropriate tune to mark the occasion -- Jai Ho, Jai Ho. Ravi Shastri is the master of ceremony today.

Get IPL T20 live cricket updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad here

6:40 pm IST: The Uppal Stadium is quite a strong fortress for Sunrisers Hyderabad. They have won three and lost one match at their home ground against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Get IPL T20 live cricket updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad here

6:24 pm IST: RCB will miss their talismanic skipper Virat Kohli tonight but they have enough firepower for a T20 match. Chris Gayle will be one of them. The ‘Universal Boss’ of cricket needs just 63 runs to become the first batsman to score 10,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket.

Get IPL T20 live cricket updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad here

6:14 pm IST: There will be a brief opening ceremony before the SRH vs RCB match. You can catch live updates of the opening ceremony here.

David Warner’s team will be aiming to repeat their heroics in the 2016 edition where they defeated RCB to secure their maiden title. Heading into the opening clash, the mood in the camp is of cautious optimism.

Coach Tom Moody said in an interview, “It is not so much asking us as reigning champions defending our title. That is not what it is about. It is about us looking to improve on what we did last year. There are certain areas we feel that we can improve.”

Get IPL T20 live cricket updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad here

On paper, Sunrisers Hyderabad have a well balanced team. The likes of Ashish Nehra, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be pivotal in the bowling while David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh will be the key batsmen.

However, there will be plenty of excitement over the presence of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, the two cricketers from Afghanistan.

These two players became the first players from the country to be picked in the IPL. Rashid Khan, the 18-year-old leg-spinning sensation, has already made giant strides and he could be in line for a debut.

RCB’s injury woes

Already for RCB, the IPL stands for Injured Premier League. Before the start of the tournament, they lost KL Rahul due to injury.

Virat Kohli’s participation is uncertain as he will undergo a fitness assessment only in mid-April while AB de Villiers has been ruled out of the opener due to a back injury. Sarfaraz Khan, the 19-year-old dasher, will also miss the full tournament due to a foot injury.

With injuries ravaging the team, the Shane Watson-led side are underdogs heading into the contest. But, this will also be a grudge match as they aim to take revenge for their loss in the 2016 final.

All eyes will be on Chris Gayle, the King of T20s, as he looks to put in a devastating performance. The left-hander is just 63 runs away from entering the 10,000-run club in T20s and this match gives him the perfect start.