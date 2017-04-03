Virat Kohli reveals joy of training with new buddy ahead of IPL 2017

Virat Kohli gave Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans a reason to cheer by sharing a video with an update on his injury status on Monday.

The India cricket team captain had sustained a shoulder injury attempting to save a boundary on the first day of the third Test against Australia.

He was forced to sit out the series-deciding fourth Test in Dharamsala and will definitely miss the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) season opener between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 5.

He may be out of action for a few more games with the state of his injury to be assessed by BCCI’s medical team in the second week of April to check for match fitness.

However, Kohli took to social media to let his fans know that he was on track for a swift return, and that he was getting the help of an unexpected training buddy.

Unconditional love 😍🐶🐶😍. Thanks for the concern and the wishes people. Keep supporting @RCBTweets for a strong start. 🔝💪🏼 #PlayBold #IPL10 pic.twitter.com/koTVKv1DNg — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 2, 2017

He is seen with his dog by his side who Kohli reveals sits and watches him while he trains. The 28-year-old says the encouragement he is getting from his pet friend is one of the reasons he loves dogs.

“You know that’s one reason why I love dogs. I am trying to get back, train hard and this guy just comes and sits with me and he’s watching me train,” Kohli says in the video which he uploaded to his Twitter and Instagram profiles.

In the video he captioned, “Thanks for the concern and the wishes people. Keep supporting @RCBTweets for a strong start,” he continues by asking fans to get behind the RCB team while he continues his rehabilitation.

“My rehab’s going well. Training hard to get back onto the field, can’t wait. A big shout out to the fans, just wanna say that I’ll be back soon and in the meantime please keep supporting RCB and make sure we have a good start,” he said.

The news that Kohli is on course for a speedy return to action will come as a boost for RCB team management who are already without KL Rahul, who was ruled out for the entire IPL 2017 season because of a shoulder injury which needs surgery.

Besides Kohli, RCB will also be without Mustafizur Rahman for the first match. The Bangladeshi left-arm pacer is still awaiting permission from his national cricket board to join the IPL side. As of now, he is expected to join the team on April 7.

Just in: Skipper @virat.kohli has joined the Royal Challengers in Bangalore for the #VIVOIPL2017! #PlayBold A post shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore (@royalchallengersbangalore) on Apr 2, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

Despite his injury, Kohli was announced to have arrived at the RCB team hotel where he joined the squad on Sunday.

A video posted by the team’s social media account showed him sharing a handshake with explosive batter Chris Gayle and a laugh with teammates.