 Virat Kohli says Royal Challengers Bangalore do not deserve to win after loss | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 17, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
INDIAN T20 League

Virat Kohli says Royal Challengers Bangalore do not deserve to win after loss

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper, has blasted the team after their 27-run loss to Rising Pune Supergiant, saying that they have to find a “winning formula” if they are to recover

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 17, 2017 11:36 IST
PTI
IPL 2017

Virat Kohli has stated that Royal Challengers Bangalore team have a huge responsibility towards their fans as they lost by 27 runs to Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 Indian Premier League.(BCCI)

A dejected Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said that they have to find a “winning formula” soon as they don’t deserve to win with this kind of performance. (IPL 2017 full coverage)

Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the bottom of the table in the 2017 Indian Premier League, having lost four out of five matches.

“If we play like this, we don’t deserve to win. The last game, we fought hard. Today we let the game go away right in front of our eyes. We have a few things to address. We can’t think we can sweep sides away at home,” said Kohli at the post-match ceremony.

Kohli reminded his team that they have a responsibility towards franchise and the fans.

“Last year, we had to win four out of four to qualify but that can’t happen every time. As professional cricketers, you’re playing for a franchise, you are playing in front of a lot of people, we can’t keep doing this. Hopefully, we can turn things around and the players can take the responsibility.”

tags

more from ipl 2017

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you