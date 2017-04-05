Virender Sehwag welcomes ‘Burj Khalifa’ Ishant Sharma in Kings XI Punjab team

First a phone call and then a grand welcome. Virender Sehwag really knows how to play host in style as he welcomed India pace bowler Ishant Sharma into the Kings XI Punjab team for the 2017 Indian Premier League. (Full coverage IPL 2017)

On his Twitter handle, Sehwag termed Ishant Sharma a ‘distorted Burj Khalifa’ and put out one condition when he joined the team.

Welcoming the Hairy&Slightly distorted Burj Khalifa @ImIshant to the @lionsdenkxip family.Plz Welcome him by making such a face wherever u r pic.twitter.com/zThZP8IUdW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 4, 2017

Sehwag tweeted a photo of Ishant making Monkey faces. The image of Ishant went viral during the second Test between India and Australia when he made aggressive ‘monkey’ faces at Australian batsmen Matt Renshaw and Steve Smith. The photo inspired plenty of memes and it also inspired a challenge #IshantGameFace during the Ranchi Test.

Ishant Sharma created some aggressive ‘Monkey’ faces during the India vs Australia Test match in Bangalore. (BCCI)

In response, Ishant also took to Twitter and said that Sehwag must make the same face when he arrives for practice.

Thanks paaji !!! And first you have to make the same expression tomorrow in the practice session 😜 https://t.co/hTZTPtC9sq — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) April 4, 2017

Sehwag replied back by stating that making that face will require one practice session alone.

That's the difference Burj Khalifa ji.We have to "Make" that expression. Making that expression itself is a practice session. https://t.co/kly3oG3G8x — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 4, 2017

Ishant, who played for Rising Pune Supergiants in the 2016 IPL, was released by the franchise and he surprisingly went unsold. In the Test series against Australia, he bowled with plenty of hostility. Following an injury to Murali Vijay, there was a vacancy in the Kings XI Punjab side and Sehwag decided to make a phone call which got Ishant into the picture.

“He (Viru bhai) called me and asked whether I was doing something or not. That was when I was first approached. I just want to play. It didn’t matter whether it was IPL or county. All I want to do is play good cricket for KXIP and win games,” the tall fast bowler stated

Kings XI Punjab, who ended up with the wooden spoon in the 2016 IPL, will start their campaign against Rising Pune Supergiant on April 8 in Indore.