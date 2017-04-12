Yuvraj Singh opens up about teammates and wife Hazel Keech on Gaurav Kapur’s show | Video

Yuvraj Singh has gone from strength to strength with his incredible batting talent in the last few years.

Yuvraj Singh has made a decent start to the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) season with a half-century in the only innings with the bat he has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad so far.

But it is the lighter side of his personality which is not often seen. Off the pitch, he is known to be a jovial athlete with a great sense of humour.

While he does share details of his personal life via his social media profiles — he recently shared a video pranking Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Shikhar Dhawan on April Fool’s Day — none have had as much detail as an interview posted to YouTube by Gaurav Kapur.

The interview, as part of the television presenter’s Breakfast with Champions series, shows Yuvraj opening up about his teammates in the national and state teams, his successful fight against cancer and how married life has changed him.

Gaurav and Yuvraj are known to be good friends having known each other for several years which brings through a wonderful chemistry and prompts Yuvraj to open up easily.

It starts with Yuvraj’s response to Zaheer Khan, in a previous episode, saying that the southpaw is incapable of cooking. Yuvraj retorts that Zaheer had eaten omelettes made by himself and should be ashamed to make such claims.

There are jokes about flexible gluten-free toast and admissions that his wife Hazel Keech is the only English bowler he could not beat amid hilarious outtakes of Yuvraj lighting the kitchen stove with his backside.

After Yuvraj proves that he can cook by successfully boiling water, he sits down with Gaurav to have a conversation.

It begins on a serious note with Yuvraj opening up about how cancer changed his life.

“I can’t really explain it because it is something which is unheard of. It was very hard to digest. To win the World Cup and be the Man of the Series, that’s like peaking in your career. And then you realise that you have been diagnosed with cancer. Close friends, relatives and parents actually know what I went through,” Yuvraj says of how it felt to be diagnosed with cancer just after winning the 2011 World Cup with India.

“It actually humbles you. It makes you realise that anything can happen in life. You got to hope for the best and prepare for the worst. I think I just appreciate life a little more after that. Everything was cricket, cricket, cricket. Now life, friends, family, I look forward to these things in life. I’m married now. I look forward to having a future with my wife. It was a nightmare, a blessing, a huge change, I don’t know what it was but it was something that was pretty devastating and I’m proud of how I came out of it,” he continued.

LIGHTER SIDE OF LIFE

After admitting that he got a bit emotional talking about the illness, Yuvraj urges Gaurav to lighten the conversation.

Straight from Rajkot to the office. Final pre release checks on the @YUVSTRONG12 episode. Drops tomorrow morning 👻 https://t.co/yMevA4luN7 pic.twitter.com/mXU3ecTa5p — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) April 7, 2017

The two joke about the fact that they aren’t “nocturnal” anymore and that their parties don’t last later than 1am.

“Age, time, marriage. Basically, marriage. I think with time, we have evolved,” Yuvraj said of how married life changed him.

“First we lost a sister [to marriage], then another one followed her. I just feel that there is a time for everything. We had a lot of fun for 10-15 years with our friends. Now we are settled and we have fun now anyway. But we feel like sleeping a lot more now. You feel sleepier after crossing the age of 35,” he admitted.

We shine so bright you gotta put your shades on😎 Here's @YUVSTRONG12 cooking stories on #breakfastwithchampions https://t.co/qJqmz96RlU pic.twitter.com/klbYvEGGwE — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) April 9, 2017

He then describes the eccentricities of playing for the Punjab state team.

In a quip about the alleged age fraud scandals that has enveloped domestic cricket in the past, Yuvraj joked that a coach once said, “If you are 15 years old on paper, then behave like it on the field too.”

He went on to joke about north Indian age limit cricket constantly having overage players. When asked if 17 was the usual cut-off for under-15 tournaments, he joked that anyone between the ages of 15 and 19 were eligible to play.

In another titbit about the Punjab team, Yuvraj sarcastically said that Ranji Trophy players from the state were excellent English orators to the extent that other English-speaking folk would forget their control over the language.

ENGLISH SUNDAYS WITH BHAJJI

Supposedly, senior team member Harbhajan Singh had inculcated a habit of Sunday being an English-only day for the team and those speaking any other language were fined. This resulted in hilarious on-field altercations where normally Punjabi-fluent lads found themselves humbling for English abuses to level at a teammate when they dropped a catch.

Yuvraj continued to give insights on teammates, even involving the Indian national team.

Apparently, Rohit Sharma spoke to him before the 2009 Indian Premier League, trying to convince him to attend the inaugural ceremony because it would be graced with a performance by “Florida”. Supposedly, Rohit insisted that the American rapper Flo Rida’s name was actually mean to be pronounced Florida.

Yuvraj also joked about an unnamed “professor” in the national team who insisted that an athlete from Punjab was playing for the Brazilian national football team. On inquiring who the player was the professor told Yuvraj that it was Kaka.

Several jokes follow, including how Hazel Keech is the bowler at home and that she bowls innumerable bouncers at him without receiving any warning because she is also the umpire.

Eventually the episode concludes with a message saying it is the end of part 1 giving hope for another hilarious episode to follow.