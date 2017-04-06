Yuvraj Singh shows vintage form in IPL 2017 opener; social media goes berserk

Yuvraj Singh produced an excellent performance, described by some as “vintage”, to help Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener of the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. (IPL 2017 Full coverage)

In notching up 62 runs from 27 balls, the southpaw scored the fastest half-century of his IPL career — needing just 23 balls to reach the landmark figure — as the Sunrisers beat the Royal Challengers by 35 runs.

While Yuvraj said the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad was “a lucky place” for him, many took to social media to praise him for his performance which saw him take away the Man of the Match award.

Leading the supporters in the virtual praises was the official Twitter account of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise.

The live updates of the match that the team was tweeting was glistened with praise for their star batsman of the night while he was at the crease.

From the moment he walked out to take his spot at the crease, the account began singing his praises.

It highlighted how his quickest 50 was a performance from “Vintage Yuvi” and deserving of the Man of the Match honour.

Yuvi's blistering Man of the Match knock of 62 off 27 lifted the #OrangeArmy to kick start the campaign with a bang! 💥 #IPL #SRHvRCB #SRH pic.twitter.com/WonUi3sJGz — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 5, 2017

He was also praised after the win with his photos featuring prominently in a collage of the celebrations in the team hotel.

Teammates also got behind him for setting the ball rolling for victory.

Shikhar Dhawan, who managed to post 40 runs of his own after a 74-run partnership with Moises Henriques, posted a photo of himself with Yuvraj.

Even the Sunrisers head coach Tom Moody had words of praise for Yuvraj speciifically, saying the big hitter was “on fire”.

Good start to our campaign @YUVSTRONG12 on fire tonight! Well done lads. #SRHvRCB #orangearmy — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) April 5, 2017

Commentator Harsha Bhogle felt Yuvraj had sent a message to other teams.

Make no mistake, this is vintage @YUVSTRONG12. He's sent a message to the other teams. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 5, 2017

He even got words of appreciation from members of the Royal Challengers franchise.

Trent Woodhill, the batting and fielding coach for Yuvraj’s opponents of the night, said it was “a pleasure watching @YUVSTRONG12 in full flight (sic)”.

Nothing fun about losing but always a pleasure watching @YUVSTRONG12 in full flight. Smooth and brutal #IPL2017 — Trent Woodhill (@TrentWoodhill) April 5, 2017

Former South African cricketer and current RCB bowling coach Allan Donald, said that Yuvraj had batted like a champion.

What a knock from @YUVSTRONG12 tonight well batted champ. Comprehensive win by @SunRisers and a great start by the champions. @RCBTweets — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) April 5, 2017

Several fans tweeted a tip of the hat to Yuvraj’s innings.

Overall the Sunrisers fans were pleased that the defending champions got an opening win at home but were glad to see Yuvraj’s contribution in the process.