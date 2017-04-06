 Yuvraj Singh shows vintage form in IPL 2017 opener; social media goes berserk | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
INDIAN T20 League

Yuvraj Singh shows vintage form in IPL 2017 opener; social media goes berserk

Yuvraj Singh scored the fastest half-century of his IPL career during the IPL 2017 opener between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 06, 2017 15:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh was hailed on social media after the turned back the clock to score a quick-fire 62 for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2017 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore.(Sunrisers Hyderabad/Twitter)

Yuvraj Singh produced an excellent performance, described by some as “vintage”, to help Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener of the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. (IPL 2017 Full coverage)

In notching up 62 runs from 27 balls, the southpaw scored the fastest half-century of his IPL career — needing just 23 balls to reach the landmark figure — as the Sunrisers beat the Royal Challengers by 35 runs.

While Yuvraj said the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad was “a lucky place” for him, many took to social media to praise him for his performance which saw him take away the Man of the Match award.

Leading the supporters in the virtual praises was the official Twitter account of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise.

The live updates of the match that the team was tweeting was glistened with praise for their star batsman of the night while he was at the crease.

From the moment he walked out to take his spot at the crease, the account began singing his praises.

It highlighted how his quickest 50 was a performance from “Vintage Yuvi” and deserving of the Man of the Match honour.

He was also praised after the win with his photos featuring prominently in a collage of the celebrations in the team hotel.

Teammates also got behind him for setting the ball rolling for victory.

Shikhar Dhawan, who managed to post 40 runs of his own after a 74-run partnership with Moises Henriques, posted a photo of himself with Yuvraj.

Even the Sunrisers head coach Tom Moody had words of praise for Yuvraj speciifically, saying the big hitter was “on fire”.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle felt Yuvraj had sent a message to other teams.

He even got words of appreciation from members of the Royal Challengers franchise.

Trent Woodhill, the batting and fielding coach for Yuvraj’s opponents of the night, said it was “a pleasure watching @YUVSTRONG12 in full flight (sic)”.

Former South African cricketer and current RCB bowling coach Allan Donald, said that Yuvraj had batted like a champion.

Several fans tweeted a tip of the hat to Yuvraj’s innings.

Overall the Sunrisers fans were pleased that the defending champions got an opening win at home but were glad to see Yuvraj’s contribution in the process.

