Zaheer Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Sagarika Ghatge seen at Delhi Daredevils match

Sagarika Ghatge, the rumoured girlfriend of Indian pacer and Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan, was spotted in attendance at an Indian Premier League (IPL) match recently. (IPL SCHEDULE | RESULTS)

The match in question was between Rising Pune Supergiant and Delhi Daredevils at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

The Daredevils won the match by 97 runs, buoyed by a 63-ball 102 struck by Sanju Samson which was later praised by captain Zaheer.

While neither Zaheer Khan nor Sagarika Ghatge have openly admitted to their relationship, the actor has previously admitted to being in a “happy space” and that she has “big respect for Zaheer’s game”.

The Chak de India star was spotted in the dugout of the Delhi franchise on Tuesday, wearing a Delhi Daredevils shirt.

She was seen chatting and laughing with Zaheer Khan in what many would describe as a picture perfect moment of a happy couple.

Rumours of Zaheer Khan and Sagarika dating surfaced after Yuvraj Singh’s wedding to Hazel Keech earlier this year. Supposedly, Zaheer and Sagarika Ghatge were dating for about six months when they attended the wedding.

Sagarika later refused to speak about her personal relationships.

Her most recent Bollywood film was Irada, released in February this year.

Yuvraj had tweeted his best wishes for Sagarika ahead of the release of her film and joked that she made a good choice not to date an Indian vice-captain in real life, having done so on screen. He was referring to her role as Preeti in the 2007 Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak de India.

Harbhajan Singh also alluded to the rumours being true after he revealed that he would like to see Zaheer Khan tie the knot this year.

“Of course! Virat-Anushka and all other cricketers who’re in a relationship should go ahead and marry each other soon. Though they’re the ultimate decision makers but I’ll be happy to see them settled. Zaheer Khan should get married this year itself,” Harbhajan had said last month.