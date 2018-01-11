1 killed in firing as UP cops raid Rajasthan village to nab cattle thieves

A 25-year-old man in a Rajasthan village was killed in firing by Uttar Pradesh police who had crossed state borders to catch suspected cattle thieves.

The incident happened at Saypur village under Sar Mathura police station limits in Dholpur district of Rajasthan at around 1 am on Wednesday where a police team from Basai Jagner in UP’s Agra had arrived to catch absconding cattle thieves.

The cops raided the village and caught some old men, who started crying. The villagers, who did not realise they were UP police, protested this move, and raised a dispute which led to pelting of stones.

Basai Jagner (UP) SHO, Vivek Sharma said when “the villagers started to assaulting us and pelting stone on us, we tried to escape and hide in a farm, and opened fire in defence”.

25-year-old Rameshwar Gurjar was killed in the firing while constable Uma Shankar of UP police was injured in the incident and was admitted to a hospital.

Local police soon arrived and took charge. They took custody of the body, which was sent for post-mortem and later handed over to his family for last rites.

On a complaint by Gujrar’s cousin, Mohar Singh, the local police booked UP cops Sharma, sub-inspector Pradeep, constable Uma Shankar, two female constables and five others under section 302 (murder).

According to Singh, some miscreants came in two jeeps and tried to forcibly take away some elderly people. Protesting this, villagers started pelting stones, to which the miscreants started firing and killed his cousin.

Dholpur SP Rajesh Singh said the Uttar Pradesh police did not inform the local police before conducting the raid.

He also stated that there was no complaint against the deceased with regard to cattle-stealing.

However, Sharma of Basai Jagner (UP) police said that they had informed the local “police, but they didn’t help us”.

He said that nearly 40 cases of cattle thefts were registered against people from Saypur village in Dholpur.