10,000 doctors in Rajasthan go on mass leave, health service crippled

Nearly 10,000 in-service doctors went on mass leave from Monday, as their demands were not met by the state government. This badly hit services at primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs), district hospitals (DHs) and sub-divisional hospitals (SDHs) across the state.

Director public health Dr VK Mathur said that in-service doctors have gone on mass leave and it has adversely affected health services in the state. “We are making alternative arrangements and deploying doctors at these facilities. We are deploying AYUSH and doctors appointed in Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) at CHCs, PHCs and SDHs. We have also deployed doctors from medical colleges at many district hospitals so that patients don’t suffer,” he said.

Dr Mathur said that private hospitals empanelled with Bhamashah Swasthya Bima Yojana have been asked to attend to patients. The state has 2079 PHCs, 579 CHCs and 60 DHs/SDHs.

A deserted doctor's chamber at Government dispensary in Jaipur’s Shanti Nagar area on Monday. (Himanshu Vyas/HT Photo)

Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Bikaner and Kota were not as badly affected as they have medical college and hospitals attached to them.

The state’s largest hospital Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Maharao Bhim Singh Hospital, Government Jay Kay Lone Hospital and other government hospitals affiliated to the Government Medical College Kota (GMCK) witnessed little impact as most in-service doctors are posted at PHCs and CHCs instead of government hospitals.

Health services were affected to a certain extent at the CHCs and PHCs in Kota district due to the strike. A patient Devendra Singh (40), who was hospitalized at the Bheemganjmandi CHC in Kota district on Sunday, said that no doctor has come to see him on Monday due to the strike.

Teaching and resident doctors were roped in as an alternative arrangement at government hospitals. Ayush doctors took charge of CHCs and PHCs in the district and were seen prescribing Ayurvedic medicines.

Deputy director, medical and health department, Kota, Dr Hemendra Vijayvargiya said that assistant and senior professors of GMCK have been deployed at government hospitals and proper arrangements are in place despite the strike.

In Ajmer, patients, reaching various government hospitals at sub-divisional headquarters of the district, faced hardship as 324 serving doctors remained on strike. CHCs and PHCs in the rural areas remained deserted. “We are going back home after waiting for four hours without receiving treatment,” said a patient, who did not want to be named, at Kadel village PHC.

In Nagaur, the postmortem of a woman, identified as Anandi Devi, could not be carried out even after 18 hours of her death in a road accident on Monday.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that Ayush doctors deputed had prescribed wrong medicines. “Ayush doctors prescribed wrong medicines to some patients,” said Dr HK Gupta a serving doctor.

In Udaipur, patients from various PHCs, CHCs and satellite hospitals reached MB hospital, which led to long queues.

Bharatpur too witnessed similar scenes. Principal Medical Officer Dr Kalicharan Bansal said, “We are trying to control the situation. Doctors from medical college have been called here to check patients.”

Patients also faced hardships at the Raj Bahadur Memorial (RBM) divisional hospital in Bharatpur. Reportedly, there were no doctors also no lady doctor was available for performing deliveries of pregnant women. The indoor patients were asked to leave the hospital.

The strike also badly affected Barmer district. The district administration tried to make medical facilities available with the help of army and BSF doctors and doctors deputed by Cairn India at government hospital. But still, hundreds of patients suffered.

All Rajasthan in-service Doctors Association (ARISDA) president Dr Ajay Choudhary said, “We had submitted the charter of demands earlier to the government. On August 29, health department principally agreed to the 33-point demands and state government asked for 15 days time. When there was no response the in-service doctors went on mass leave on September 18. Later, from October 2, the in-service doctors boycotted clerical work and all doctors submitted their resignations on October 29, which were handed over to the government with prior notice of going on mass leave from November 6.”