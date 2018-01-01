10 hurt as cops cane-charge people adamant on offering prayers at disputed site in Bundi

More than a dozen people were injured after police cane-charged members of the Hindu organisations, who were adamant on offering prayers at a disputed religious site in Bundi on Monday. The police have arrested 10 people for disturbing peace.

Tension prevailed in the town, even as the markets remained closed following the incident. Additional police force was sent from Kota to Bundi to maintain the law and order.

Some Hindu organisations had given a call to offer prayers on New Year at the Mandhata Cenotaph on Tiger Hill, which lies close to the Mira Datar shrine, on the outskirts of Bundi. Keeping this in view, the district and police officials were on alert.

Activists of the Hindu Mahasabha and its affiliated organisations tried to assemble at various locations in Bundi in the morning to take out a march till Mandhata Cenotaph, where they planned to offer prayers, but the police had blocked all routes leading to the disputed site.

Later, the activists assembled at the Meera gate, where police used force to disperse them. More than a dozen people were injured in the cane-charge, out of whom four were admitted to a hospital. Later, some agitators tried to block the road outside the city bus stand by burning tyres in protest against the police attack, but they too were dispersed.

Inspector general of police, Kota range, Vishal Bansal later told media persons that the situation in Bundi is now under control. “Police used force to control the mob, in which some people were injured. Some people have been arrested,” he said. Hindu activists also assembled at the Malan Masi Balaji temple located in Bundi town during the day, but they were not allowed to move forward towards the disputed cenotaph on Tiger Hill.

Meanwhile, Bundi divisional commissioner Rohit Gupta has ordered suspension of internet services in Bundi for 48 hours from 6am on December 31. Prohibitory orders have also been imposed. The administration has sought the help of drones for surveillance of the sensitive areas of the town.

Communal tension had gripped the Bundi town in April last year on the issue of keeping a pillar with alleged image of a deity in an old cenotaph during a restoration work in the Tiger Hill area, which lies on the way to the Mira Datar shrine.