11 killed, 12 injured in bus-truck collision in Rajatshan’s Sikar district

Eleven people were killed and 12 injured in a head-on collision between a Rajasthan public transport bus and a truck on National Highway 11 in Sikar district on Wednesday, said police.

The bus driver was trying to overtake another bus when it collided with the truck coming from the opposition direction around 8am, police added.

The accident took place near a village in Fatehpur on the Bikaner Road (NH-11), about 60 km from Sikar. The bus was coming from Sardarshahr to Jaipur.

“The bus was completely damaged and we are in the process of identifying the deceased. Either the bus driver or the conductor has died. We are in the process of verifying as the bodies have been severely mangled,” said Sabbir Khan, station house officer (SHO) of Fatehpur Sadar police station.

“The truck driver is among the deceased. The 12 injured have been admitted to hospitals in Sikar and Jaipur,” the SHO added.

Police identified eight of the deceased as Barkat Ali, Mani Ram, Sirajuddin, Noparam, Rajendra, Gopiram, Shakeel and Surendra.

Of the 12 injured, three were critical and referred to a hospital in Jaipur.

Sikar collector Naresh Kumar Thakral, Superintendent of Police Vinit Kumar and other officials reached the spot to supervise relief operations.

The district administration declared a compensation of Rs 50,000 each for the kin of the deceased.

The accident came within hours of another in the state in which eight persons were killed and six injured.

The victims were returning from a wedding in a tempo when it collided with a truck in Renwal in Jaipur district on Tuesday night, said police.

Police identified the deceased as Pappu Pareek, Mohammad Ali (36), Shareef (45), Shama Bano (35), Gulshan Bano (56), Firoz (35) and Rihan (9) and Aahil (3), the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)