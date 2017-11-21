18-year-old commits suicide in Kota

An 18-year-old student committed suicide in Kota late on Monday night.

A NEET aspirant, Manisha Singh, from Patna (Bihar) was found hanging in her hostel room.

Circle Inspector, Kunhadi Police Station, Kota City, Shrichand Singh said that when Manisha did not come for dinner on Monday night, the hostel warden and other students went to her room where she was found hanging from the ceiling fan with her dupatta.

“Police have not found any suicide note from the room so nothing can be said about the cause of the suicide,” Singh said.

The student had come to Kota for coaching earlier this year after passing class 12.

The police said that the body has been kept in a mortuary where an autopsy will be conducted after her parents reach Kota.

This is the fifth student suicide in Kota this year. Last year, 16 students had committed suicide in Kota.

Around 1.50 lakh coaching students take coaching for medical and engineering entrance examinations in Kota every year.