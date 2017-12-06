2 minor tribal girls raped in Rajasthan

Two minor tribal girls in Rajasthan were allegedly raped by two youths at an industrial area on the outskirts of Jhalawar district’s Jhalrapatan town on Sunday, the police said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light after one of the girls’ mother lodged a complaint at the Mahila police station in Jhalawar last evening, they said.

“The girls, aged 17 and 14 years, belong to the Bheel tribe. The youths, who used to work with the minors at a construction site, raped them at a deserted place in the industrial area and later dropped them at a local fair,” SHO Kamal Chand Meena said.

The officer said that the girls told their family about the incident on Monday, following which the complaint was lodged.

Sonu Raiger and Vishnu Raigar have been booked for rape and under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SHO said, adding that the medical examination of the girls was conducted yesterday and their statements have been recorded.

The accused are still at large, the officer said. PTI CORR ANB