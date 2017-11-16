3 arrested for ATM fraud in Rajasthan’s Pali, involved in 250 cases in 7 states

Three people, allegedly involved in more than 250 ATM fraud cases across the country, have been arrested by the Pali police on Thursday.

The arrested, identified as Ajay Rathore (22), resident of Haridwar in Uttarakhand and Sachin Rathore (24) and Vijendra Singh Chouhan of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, police said.

A special team was constituted to arrest the gang, which was involved in cases like cyber crime and ATM frauds by changing the ATM cards, said Pali superintendent of police (SP) Deepak Bhargav.

The arrested accused used to “hang” ATM machines and stole more than ₹ 2.5 crore from states across the country, he said.

The accused have admitted that in the last two years, they were involved in 250 cases across India, including Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Nagaur, Ajmer, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Sirohi, Pali and Jodhpur districts of Rajasthan, said Bhargav.

“The gang also admitted that they were involved in ATM heists in Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.”

On the modus operandi of the gang, Bhargav said the accused used to travel in their vehicle and park it a couple of metres away from the ATM.

“One of them used to enter the ATM, when a person was making a transaction and press a button to hang the machine, which stopped the transaction process.

“The movement the person left the ATM, the gang used to continue the stalled process and withdraw cash and if one of them failed then the other was ready to enter the ATM and repeat the process.”

Similarly, the accused used to distract a card holder in the ATM booth, saying that the machine was not working or the transaction process “has timed out” and hand over another cloned ATM card instead of the original, the SP said.

“During the process, the accused used to note the card owner’s pin number and then withdraw money from different ATMs.”

