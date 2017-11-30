3 Pak nationals, 5 Indians linked with LeT convicted of terror activities

A Jaipur court Thursday held eight men, including three Pakistani nationals linked with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), guilty of fomenting terror on Indian soil.

The accused had been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The court of 17th additional district judge (ADJ-17) is likely to pronounce the quantum of punishment on Monday.

Mahaveer Jindal, special public prosecutor for Rajasthan Anti Terror Squad (ATS), said that the accused were held guilty of charges including conspiring and recruiting persons for terrorist acts and also for being members of terrorist organisations.

Of the three Pakistani nationals, Asghar Ali was lodged in Bikaner central jail and Mohammed Iqbal and Shakrullah in Patiala’s Nabha central jail in Patiala. They had been arrested on charges of spying for the neighbouring country. The trio had, on the directions of LeT’s Waleed Bhai, started influencing and recruiting fellow inmates for terror activities, said Jindal.

Ali influenced Babu Nishachand and Pawan Puri in Bikaner jail. Nishachand, after coming out of jail, influenced Arun Jain of Nagaur. In Nabha jail, Iqbal and Shakrullah influenced Qabil Khan, a resident of Jhalawar who worked at a madrasa in that district. Khan, after coming out of jail, roped in Hafiz Abdul Majid, a fellow at the same madrasa, for carrying out terror activities.

Nishachand and Puri were also convicted of raising funds for terror activities. Khan and Majid in Jhalawar were planning to carry out a bomb blast during a Dussehra procession in 2010 but were arrested four days before the event, the public prosecutor said.