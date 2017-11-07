3 sentenced to death in Rajasthan for killing woman, son after raping her

A special court in Rajasthan’s Kota sentenced three persons to death on Tuesday for raping a 30-year-old woman and killing her along with her minor son during a robbery in December 2012.

The Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe (SC/ST) special court in Kota also imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on each of the three convicts under various sections of IPC, Arms Act and SC/ST Act.

The three were booked in December 2012 in Udhyognagar police station of the city on charges of robbery, gang rape and murder.

Special SC/ST court judge Girish Kumar Agrawal convicted Kapil alias Anna, Imran alias Dillhi Wala, both residents of Udhyognagar area of Kota city, and Tipu alias Sultan alias Aabeed of Tonk district, said special public prosecutor (SPP) Kamal Kant Sharma.

They were awarded death penalty under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention), the SPP said.

The three convicts are about 22 to 25 years old, he added.

The court also sentenced the three to 10 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each of them for rape.

They were also handed down seven years imprisonment under IPC section 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), the SPP said.

The three were also sentenced to life imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs 20,000 under SC/ST Act.

It was alleged that the three men broke into a house at night and looted jewellery, cash and other items. They gang-raped the woman who was sleeping with her minor son in the room, the special public prosecutor said.

The three convicts then shot the woman and her son and escaped after placing the minor son’s body in a box, he added.

Udhyognagar police had on December 6, 2012 lodged a case in this connection under various sections of IPC, SC/ST Act and Arms Act, and following the investigation, arrested the three who are still in jail as they were not granted the bail.

A total 35 witnesses were produced and 130 documents were submitted to the court during the trial, the SPP added.