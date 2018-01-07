30-year-old beaten to death over gambling dues in Rajasthan

A 30-year-old man was beaten up to death by two persons over gambling dues he owed to them, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, Kushalpal Saini, resident of Gulal Kund colony under Mathura Gate police station, had lost ₹3,000 to his two neighbours, Aakash Singh and his brother Sagar Singh, in gambling. They asked Saini to pay the money on the spot on Saturday evening. When he refused, the duo beat up him with sticks, injuring him fatally, said Rajesh Pathak, the station house officer (SHO) of Mathura Gate police station. Locals rushed Saini to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Pathak said the attackers have been detained on complaint of the victim’s father, Rajkumar Saini, and being interrogated. The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem on Sunday.

However, Kushalpal Saini’s father alleged that Aakash Singh and his brother were demanding money for buying alcohol. “When my son refused, they attacked him with sticks. Locals tried to rescue him, but they fled after beating him up brutally,” he alleged.

Kushalpal Saini’s brother Manish Saini said, “My brother had lost ₹3,000 in gambling. He requested them (the accused) to collect the money in cash next morning. They started assaulting him with sticks and an iron rod when he refused to make them immediate payment,” he said.