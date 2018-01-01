5,200 fined for drunk driving

Jaipur: The traffic police had made arrangements at various points in Jaipur to nab drunk driving and 5,200 challans were issued for drunk driving alone on the night of December 31.

Deputy commission of police (traffic), Lovely Katiyar said, 186 vehicles were seized and 5,200 challans were issued under drunk driving, making it the highest record till date.

Police were alert checking the vehicles passing from blockades and the traffic arrangements forced many to hire cab instead of driving in inebriated condition. Despite the arrangements, action was taken against those who tried to drive under the influence of alcohol.

Police had launched an intensive checking drive at different locations in the city since December 20, and 23,168 challans were issued till December 29, of which, 739 were for drunk driving.

Meanwhile, 144 injured people reached SMS hospital between Sunday evening and Monday morning. According to Dr SS Yadav, spokesperson of the hospital, of these people, 44 were admitted suffering from multiple injuries, while 100 were discharged after giving first aid.