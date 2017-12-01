66,000 HIV+ people undergoing treatment in Rajasthan: Saraf

There are around 66,000 HIV positive people undergoing treatment in Rajasthan, including 22,000 such people who are on the anti retroviral therapy (ART), said health minister Kali Charan Saraf on Friday.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a function organised on the World AIDS Day at Smriti Van in Jaipur.

Citing that awareness was necessary to prevent the spread of AIDS, Saraf said the government has identified the people in “very sensitive group” under the current phase of the National AIDS Control Programme. “The AIDS prevalence rate at the national level is 0.27%, while in Rajasthan it is 0.17%, which is less than the national level,” he said.

The minister emphasised on removing discrimination and stigma in the society towards HIV/AIDS and to clear prevailing myths about the disease. “It is necessary to connect HIV positive people with mainstream of the society by bringing behavioural change in them and provide them opportunity to lead a normal life like any other person,” Saraf said.

The minister directed the Rajasthan State AIDS Control Society to ensure that HIV positive people get all free services and facilities provided to them by the government.

“Rajasthan is leading state in providing social security schemes to people living with HIV/AIDS, as all these people have been included in the list of Below Poverty Line. Women living with HIV/AIDS are being provided widow pension of ₹750 per month and these people are being benefitted with Palanhar and Antoday schemes. All HIV positive people are being provided free investigation, medicines and treatment facilities at all the government health facilities,” he said.

Various cultural programmes, including plays, were organised at the function, which was presided over principal secretary, health, Veenu Gupta.

RSACS project director Dr SS Chauhan and additional project director Dr Pradeep Choudhary were also present.