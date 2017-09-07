67% children not aware of their rights, 80% have seen violence: Study

More than 65% children are not aware of their rights, 25% have faced eve-teasing, harassment, and verbal and physical abuse, and more than 80% have been witness to cases of domestic violence, or seen fights breaking out between alcoholics and between people on basic necessities, a study has found.

The study, based on interviews of 180 children in the age group 7 to 18 years, was carried out in 10 localities of Jaipur — Amagarh, Azadnagar, Bagrana, Nagtalai, Nayako ka Teeba, Painter Colony, Shanti Colony, Shri Ram Tilla, Sudamapuri and Swami Basti. Parents of these children were mostly labourers

Pratham Council for Vulnerable Children (PCVC), the child rights and protection wing of NGO Pratham conducted the study to understand the perception of children on the issues of child protection in seven cities, including Jaipur.

Among others, the children were interviewed on safety on the route to school, incidents of eve-teasing, safety concerns on seeing drug or alcohol addicts, and awareness about their rights.

The study found that only 33% children were aware of their rights, courtesy sessions conducted by organisations working in the field of child rights, through media, family members, and books.

Director, PCVC, Kishor Bhamre said that 80% children said they felt safe while commuting to school. The remaining 20%, however, said they feared eve-teasing, bullying, coming across addicts and alcoholics, and crossing roads on way to school.

Also, 25% children accepted having faced incidents of eve-teasing, harassment, and verbal and physical abuse in the community.

Bhamre said 73% children said that they had seen addicts and alcoholics in their community and half of them said they felt scared when they came across such people. Similarly, 83% children they have seen domestic violence, fights breaking out on streets between alcoholics and addicted people and between people on basic necessities in their locality.

He said, of the 180 children, 60 in the age group of 16-18 years, were asked if they were involved in the decision making process at home. As per the study, 46% said their opinions were not considered, 32% said it was occasionally considered, and 22% said their suggestions were taken and considered in decision making process at home.

Bhamre said the study suggested that each school should have a child protection policy to safeguard the rights of the children. “It is also suggested that children should be heard by adults and their opinions valued. Their right to participation should be encouraged. Schools along with organisations working in the field of child protection should conduct sessions on child rights, safety, and abuse so that children are empowered and more willing to come forward to seek help rather than retreating into a shell,” Bhamre said.

He said teachers and parents should also be sensitised towards the safety and protection of children. Parents and neighbours can also play an important role in ensuring that children do not feel unsafe in communities. Adults can be sensitised so that they understand the issues from children’s point of view and act responsibly, he said.

