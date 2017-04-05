 8 killed in taxi-truck collision in Bikaner | jaipur | Hindustan Times
8 killed in taxi-truck collision in Bikaner

jaipur Updated: Apr 05, 2017 13:41 IST
PTI
Bikaner accident

The incident occurred on Bikkaner-Jaisalmer highway on Tuesday night.(HT Representation Photo)

Eight people, including seven women were killed when their taxi collided head-on with a truck on Bikkaner-Jaisalmer highway here on Tuesday night.

The victims, all hailing from Punjab were the followers of Dera Saccha Sauda, and were on their way to Gadiala Fanta from Pokaran when the mishap occurred, police said today.

The deceased were identified as Prakash Kaur (45), Kashmir Kaur (46), Sindh Kaur (45), Kripal Kaur (48), Sarabjit Kaur (50), Shamsher (52), Mukhtyar Kaur (46) and Sukhvindra Singh (48).

The bodies were shifted to PBM Government Hospital for postmortem, police said.

