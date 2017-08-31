86 newborns die at Rajasthan hospital in two months, 37 due to doctors’ carelessness, says CMO

At least 37 of the 86 infant deaths in two months at district hospital in Rajasthan’s Banswara were due to the carelessness of the doctors, a senior government official said Thursday.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Banswara, Dr H L Tabiyar said the district hospital recorded deaths of 86 neonates (newborns who are less than 4 weeks old) in July and August, following which he conducted a probe.

“Of the 86 deaths, 37 were due to birth asphyxia. Those 37 newborns could have been saved. We will find out the doctors responsible for this and initiate action against them,” Tabiyar said.

Birth asphyxia is a medical condition resulting from deprivation of oxygen to a newborn during the birth process.

Low birth weight had claimed 18 newborns, congenital disease eight while the remaining died after contracting infection and due to other reasons.

Taking cognisance of the reports on the deaths of the neonates, state health minister Kali Charan Saraf Thursday directed Tabiyar to conduct a probe and submit its report within three days. Saraf also formed a three-member committee headed by director, reproductive and child health, Dr SM Mittal to investigate into the deaths at the district hospital.

The neonatal mortality rate (NMR) -- death within 28 days of birth -- in Rajasthan was 30 per 1000 live births in 2015, as per the Sample Registration System (SRS).

Tabiyar, meanwhile, said there was a severe shortage of doctors in the district. “Against the sanctioned post of 72 medical officers at the district hospital, 32 are vacant. Also, of the sanctioned post of 68 specialists, 80% posts are vacant,” he said.

The official said that in July, the district collector had launched Pukar programme to create awareness among the mothers and children towards their health. The accredited social health activists (ASHAs), auxiliary nursing midwives (ANMs) and sanitation workers were asked to identify weak and sick newborns, children and mothers. This resulted in more number of children and mothers reaching the district hospital.