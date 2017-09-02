Aadhaar cards, letters sent via post office found dumped in Alwar

Over 100 undelivered Aadhaar cards along with around 3,000 letters and marriage invitations sent through India Post were found dumped at a forest in Alwar district on Saturday, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that they were sent through government postal service in the past one year but were undelivered, a police officer said.

“Villagers living near the Gadbasai forest area informed us that two sacks of documents have been found abandoned in the forest,” said Amit Kumar, SHO of Thana Gazi police station.

“All the documents were addressed to residences of Sanganer in Jaipur. We found around 100 Aadhaar cards, letters from the Life Insurance Corporation of India, marriage invitations along with around 3,000 letters,” said Kumar.

The area, where the documents were discovered, is surrounded by forest as it is close to Sariska region, the police officer said.

“Many of the letters date back to last year. We have found an undelivered wedding invitation wherein the ceremony was supposed to take place on July 15, 2016,” he said.

Police said the letters were sent from all over India to addresses in Sanganer. Some of the letters pertained to condolence news about deaths of loved ones, which are undelivered as well, said the officer.

Police have confiscated all the documents and are conducting further probe in the matter.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that all these documents weren’t delivered by the postal department for the last few years and somebody was accumulating them in these sacks before dumping them recently,” said Kumar.

Police said it appears that both the sacks were dumped in the forest in the past couple of days.

“We will be enquiring at the postal department in Alwar along with that of Jaipur to know that who is responsible for this. Many people pass through the area to visit a nearby temple. We are investigating all aspects of the matter,” said police.

Despite repeated attempts to postal department officials couldn’t be reached for their comments.