AAP leader wants Vishwas to contest from Ajmer, his loyalists want him in Rajya Sabha

INDORE: With elections to three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi approaching, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seems to be split over giving ticket to party’s Rajasthan in-charge Kumar Vishwas.

A group of AAP leaders have demanded that Vishwas be fielded from Ajmer in the upcoming Lok Sabha by-elections. The AAP leaders led by Sunil Agiwal put forth their demand during a meeting with members of the party’s political affairs committee (PAC) in New Delhi on Monday. Bypolls for Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha seats and Mandalgarh Assembly seat in Rajasthan are likely to be held in January.

Agiwal said that he had proposed Vishwas’s name for the Ajmer bypoll as Vishwas keeps telling them that he has his family in Rajasthan and has worked in the state.

However, sources said that with elections to three of Delhi’s Rajya Sabha seats next month, the AAP Rajasthan

in-charge was not keen on contesting from Ajmer. The Vishwas camp thinks that this was a ploy to keep him from getting the Rajya Sabha ticket.

“It’s a ploy by a coterie to deny the Rajya Sabha ticket to Vishwas and field outsiders. The AAP Rajasthan wants Vishwas to represent the party in Rajya Sabha,” said an AAP leader on anonymity.

The party is expected to nominate three members to the Rajya Sabha soon, with elections to the Upper House due on January 16. Senior party leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh are said to be the other front-runners for Rajya Sabha tickets.

AAP is yet to take a decision on contesting upcoming by-polls in Rajasthan. A senior party leader said that the decision will be taken by the PAC. Political analyst Rajiv Gupta said that AAP needs to sort out the infighting among senior leaders if it was to have any chance to make an impact during next year’s Assembly elections.