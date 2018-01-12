Abandoned by sons, Kota elderly woman rescued from locked room

In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old woman, who was living in unhygienic conditions after being abandoned by her sons, was rescued from a locked room in Kanwas rural area of Kota district on Friday.

The woman, Pannabai Abir, a mother of two sons, was allegedly left to fend for herself by one of her sons, while her husband has been living with her elder son, for the last couple of years. The family owns 70-bigha agricultural land, which the two sons have distributed between them.

The woman had faeces all over her body, when she was rescued by some social organisations. “When I opened the gate of the locked room, urine and faeces were spread everywhere in the 10 feet x 12 feet room,” said Manoj Jain Adinath, a volunteer of of Apna Ghar Ashram, a social organisation that rescued the woman, with the help of Human Helpline and the Kanwas police.

She was unable to move properly due to her frail condition and it looked that she attended nature’s call on the bed itself, said the officials.

Her younger son, Narendra, had reportedly taken the responsibility of looking after her, but he had allegedly left her in the neglected state for a long time. The neighbours would sometimes give her food, but when they were away, the old woman would sleep empty stomach, Adinath said. “Now we have kept the old woman at Apna Ghar Ashram and got her medically examined,” he added.

Her husband lived with the elder son, Beniram. “Beniram is a businessman and he shifted from Kanwas to Jhalawar three years ago when his wife got the job of a government school teacher,” Adinath said. He said that Beniram told him that Narendra was entrusted with the responsibility of looking after her mentally-ill mother. The elder son told him that Narendra had left a caretaker to serve food and look after her mother, “but it seems that no one was taking care of her”. “Beniram said he was sad to hear about his mother’s condition and that he would ‘certainly’ take his mother back with him,” said Adinath, quoting the woman’s elder son.