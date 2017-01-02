After oil and gas, Barmer all set to become salt hub

After achieving success in oil, gas and power sectors, Rajasthan’s Barmer district now aims to become a salt hub.

The government has approved a proposal to set up 38 salt producing units in Bakhasar area, an industry department official said on Monday.

Ghanshyam Gupta, Barmer district industries officer, said after getting the approval, they have identified 10,050 bigha land Chandasani, Babarwal, Dasoriya and Navapura villages. Babarwal will get 16 such units, Chandasani 10, Dasoriya 8 and Navapura 4.

Sources said one unit would cost ₹10 to 15 crore and the industry would generate employment for 50,000 people.

“We have submitted a site plan to state authorities and expecting that by the first week of January, the state government will invite applications from interested players to establish salt industry,” Gupta said.

Notably, Rajasthan holds the third position among India’s salt producing states. The official said besides domestic market, salt produced in Barmer would be exported to Bangladesh, Nepal and Mauritius.

A proposal to this effect was first made in 2006 during chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s first tenure. Then BJP legislature from Chohtan constituency Gangaram Choudhary had moved the proposal before the industries department to explore possibilities of setting up salt industry in Bakhasar. But with the change of government in the state in 2008, the proposal did not materialise.

Cairn India, an oil and gas company, has found India’s biggest inshore oil in the district and now producing the country’s 30% domestic crude oil.