After PM’s assistance, more help pours in for Kota orphans

More help poured in for the an orphan brother-sister duo in Kota who had found ₹96,500 in demonetised bank notes months after the deadline to exchange such notes was over.

Several social organizations together handed over a cheque of ₹61,000 to Suraj Banjara (17) and his sister Saloni (9) at a small function here on Saturday.

This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to the siblings releasing a financial assistance of Rs 50000. The PM also got the duo insured under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Beema Yojana (PMJJBY) and paid in advance the premium for the schemes for five years.

The social organizations, Bhamashah Mandi Grain Merchants Association, Hadauti Kota Stone Association and others, collected Rs 61,000 on an appeal made by Kota MP Om Birla.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said funds for the education of the two children and wedding when they attain adulthood will be arranged through public contribution.

Suraj said that he was delighted to have got the money, which he will use for the good of his younger sister.

Chairman of the child welfare committee, Kota, Harish Gurubakshani, who had earlier helped the children write an open letter to the PM, was also present. Suraj and Saloni, now living at Madhu Smriti Sansthan shelter home, had written to the PM on March 24, after Reserve Bank of India expressed helplessness in exchanging such large number of demonetized notes—171 notes in denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1000.

The children had found the money, apparently set aside by their mother, during a search at their house in Sahrawada village in Kota. The house was locked after the siblings were brought to the children’s home four years ago when their mother was murdered. Their father had died earlier.