Aged, differently-abled people to get ration at doorstep in Rajasthan

Aged and differently-abaled people, who are beneficiary of the national food security scheme, will be given food coupon in order to provide them ration at their doorstep.

The state food and civil supply department has decided to provide food coupons to people, who are not able to collect ration from fair price shops due to old age or physical disabilities.

The beneficiaries will be provided coupons through the shops with which they registered and can ration by sending anyone.

The department issued directives to the district food officer, who will first identify the beneficiaries and l get the coupons printed specifying the quantity and category.

The identified beneficiaries, according to their eligibility, will get 12 coupons for a year that will be allow them to receive maximum three months ration at a time.

A beneficiary has to sign two copies of authorizing letter in front of the fair price shop dealer. A neighbour or family member of the beneficiary has to submit the letter to dealer while collecting the ration.

Every 30th of the month, the dealer has to submit copies of the coupon to the district food officer.

The state government on the completion of four year of its tenure is organizing a programme on “poor welfare” theme.

Under the programme, at every panchayat headquarters from December 8 to 13, an event will be organized where people will be informed about the national food security scheme (NFSS) and other welfare schemes run by the department.

The NFSS is being run by the department from October 2013, under which impoverished families that have been indentified under the Centre-sponsored Antyodaya Anna Yojana, are given 35kg wheat and other families under (APL, BPL and state BPL) are given 5kg wheat every month.