Agri budget has got a big boost in Rajasthan under BJP govt: Minister

The BJP government has increased the agriculture budget by 62% in the last four years compared to the same period under the previous Congress rule, agriculture minister Prabhu Lal Saini said on Thursday.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje spent Rs 9551 crore in the last four years for the farmers’ welfare as against Rs 5893 crore under the Congress government, Saini said.

Speaking about the achievements of his department, the minister announced to start state’s first agro tourism at Mount Abu. “A centre of excellence based on the theme of agro tourism will be set up at Mount Abu in Sirohi district. Recently, the chief minister has announced a centre of excellence for corn at Pratapgarh, which will be set up soon.”

During the previous BJP government, the first olive sapling was planted at Dhindhhol in Bassi, and now more than 800 hectare in the state is under olive cultivation, Saini said.

“The first olive oil extraction plant of the country was set up at Lunkaransar in Bikaner district and till now 12000 litre of olive oil has been extracted; Raje launched the ‘Raj Olive’ brand.”

Saini said farming of quinoa, known as super food, was also started in Rajasthan. “At present quinoa is being cultivated on 800 hectares.” In the last four years, 4.01 crore farmers have been paid insurance claim of Rs 4994 crore for crop damage due to rains, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the national soil health card scheme at Suratgarh in Rajasthan on February 19, 2015; by now 75 lakh soil health cards have been issued. In last two years, 1.18 lakh farmers have been given micro-nutrient fertiliser kits on 90% subsidy to improve soil health.

Rajasthan was given the Krishi Karman award by the Centre in 2014-15 for wheat production; the ministry of new and renewable energy honoured the state for setting up the highest number of solar pump sets, Saini said.

He said 2235 agriculture supervisors and 1782 livestock assistants have been recruited. “Recruitment will be done for 4136 posts in agriculture and animal husbandry departments.”

The state is organising Global Rajashtan Agritech Meet to double farmers’ income by 2022, Saini said. “Meets have been organised at Jaipur, Kota and Udaipur, and they will be held at divisional headquarters soon.”