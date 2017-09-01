Ahead of Eid, Tonk civic bodies withdraw meat shop closure order

Three municipal bodies in Tonk district Friday withdrew an earlier order directing meat shops in their respective areas to remain closed for 12 days in a row till September 5. Bakr-Eid (Eid-ul-Adha) falls on September 2.

Hindustan Times was the first to highlight how the three municipal bodies --- Tonk, Malpura and Niwai --- had attributed their orders to routine directives issued by the directorate of local self bodies (DLB) of Rajasthan on July 24 and August 22 instructing all civic bodies of the state to keep meat shops closed on August 25, August 26 and September 5, in view of the Jain festival of Paryushan and Hindu festival of Anant Chaturdashi.

In a fresh order published in vernacular dailies, the civic authorities Tonk and Malpura withdrew the earlier order.

“As per the earlier orders of the chairperson of Tonk municipal council, issued on August 25, meat shops of were meant to be kept closed from August 26 to September 5 in view of the Paryushan festival of Jain community. The order shall now be considered cancelled,” the notification issued by the Tonk municipal council read.

The Malpura municipality clarified that “notification dated August 24 for keeping meat shops closed from August 26 to September 5 should have been read as August 26 and September 5.”

While Niwai municipality did not issue a fresh notification, director, DLB, Pawan Arora said the civicbody’s notification stands withdrawn.

“Meat shops will not remain closed on Bakr-Eid on September 2,” Arora reiterated.

He also reiterated that said his order was clearly for three days and not for 12 days in a row. “Perhaps the three municipal bodies of Tonk misunderstood the orders,” he reiterated, adding the municipal bodies cannot issue such orders on their own.

The notifications issued by the three civic bodies had created unrest in Muslim community and among meat shop owners in view of the Bakr-Eid. As part of the Eid celebrations, a large number of goats and sheep are sacrificed. Tonk has a sizeable Muslim population.