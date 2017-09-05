Air hostess slaps pilot at Jaipur airport. He slaps her back. Duo booked by police

A pilot and an air hostess of Indigo Airlines got into an ugly scuffle at Jaipur airport on Sunday night that lasted for about an hour.

Eyewitnesses said that the air hostess, who was off duty and had come to the airport in a car, got into a heated argument with the pilot, who was also off duty and standing near the exit gate.

She slapped him twice and he, in turn, slapped her once, an eyewitness said. The pilot’s phone was also damaged in the scuffle. The reason for the quarrel was said to be a relationship gone sour, sources said, although the police refused to comment.

CISF personnel posted at the airport tried to intervene and calm them down but the duo ignored the security personnel and continued to bicker. The CISF later called the Sanganer police who took them to the police station and booked them under section 151 for causing nuisance at a public place.

They were produced before a magistrate on Monday morning and released on bail.

“Indigo pilot Aditya Kumar Singh and air hostess Arpita Bhattacharya entered into a scuffle at Jaipur airport that lasted for a long time. On a complaint received from CISF, a team of Sanganer police brought them to the police station where they were detained and a case was registered under section 151 CrPC. On Monday morning, they were produced before a magistrate and released on a bond of Rs 5,000 each,” Sanganer police station head constable, Latoor Prasad, told HT.

Singh is a resident of Dehradoon while Arpita lives in Gurugram.

“We do not comment on personal matters of our colleagues,” Indigo Airlines senior manager (corporate communications) Sakshi Batra said in reply to a mail.