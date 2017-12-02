Alliance Air to launch Jaipur-Agra flight from December 8

Air India’s Alliance Air will launch a direct flight between Jaipur and Agra from December 8. The flight will be thrice a week and depart every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 11 am from Jaipur and reach Agra at noon. The inaugural flight is on Friday.

A company official said that Alliance Air, which is launching the flight under the UDAN scheme, will use an ATR aircraft. During the return journey, the flight will depart from Agra at 1.15 pm and reach Jaipur at 2.15 pm. The minimum fare is ₹2,007 for Jaipur-Agra flight and ₹1680 for Agra-Jaipur flight.

Meanwhile, maiden flights to Kishangarh airport started on Friday, with its first flight from Udaipur.

A private airline has started the service with a 9-seater plane and will increase the capacity on demand. The minimum fare for Kishangarh to Udaipur is ₹1,754. The flight from Udaipur reaches Kishangar at 12.15 pm and returns to Udaipur at 12.30 pm.