Alwar attack investigating officer changed, two cow vigilantes held

Four days after the alleged attack on three men transporting cattle in Alwar, the investigating officer of the case has been changed, police said on Tuesday.

The case, which was being investigated by the station house officer, Govindgarh police station, has now been handed over to Anil Beniwal, assistant superintendent of police, Alwar (south).

“I have asked for all the files pertaining to the case. We have secured a three-day police custody of the two arrested men,” Beniwal told HT.

Alwar police had arrested two cow vigilantes on Monday night in connection with the attack in Alwar on three men. Police said the trio was smuggling cows in the wee hours of Friday when they were attacked. The attack resulted in the death of Umar Mohammed, 42.

“We had taken one cow vigilante Bhagwan Singh Gurjar into custody on Sunday, who named the five other assailants. We picked up another accused, Ramveer Gurjar, last night ,” said additional SP Mool Singh Rana.

The other four accused have been identified and police teams have been sent in pursuit of them, said Rana.

A badly damaged pickup van with cows was found in Govindgarh area on Friday morning and the body of Umar Mohammed was found on the railway tracks in Ramgarh, some 15 kms away.