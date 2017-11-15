Alwar Attack: Ummar’s family agrees for postmortem, wants Rs 50 lakh compensation, govt job

Five days after the attack on three men transporting cattle in Alwar on Friday that resulted in the death of Ummar Mohammed, the deceased’s family has agreed to the postmortem.

The postmortem had been held up till now because of objections from the family, who were demanding action against the accused and compensation. Ummar’s uncle Razzak said that they have agreed for the postmortem but want ₹50 lakh compensation and a government job for one of his sons. The activists, however, said that there was no satisfactory response from the government on their demands.

Members of various rights organisations along with Muslim outfits and Ummar’s family held a protest march under the banner of Sanyukt Sangharsh Morcha from Muslim Musafirkhana to Lal Kothi police station here on Wednesday. The protesters, who were demanding immediate arrest of the remaining accused and probe by a high court judge, wanted to march to the chief minister’s house but were stopped by the police a few hundred metres away.

Sawai Singh, the convener of the Sanyukt Sangharsh Morcha, said that the response of the government is inadequate. “The government has become extremely insensitive. In the case of Pehlu Khan (the dairy farmer killed by cow vigilantes in Alwar in April this year) too, the government did not take any strong action against the culprits,” said Singh. He also said that the Morcha will give ₹5 lakh to Ummar’s family.

Manzoor Ali Khan, state vice-president of Jamiatul Ulema-e-Hind, said that they were taking a silent procession to the CM’s house but were not allowed to go. “The government has money to give to Adani and Ambani but not to poor Ummar’s family,” he said.

A women’s rights activist, who was also part of the protest, said that the government should ban the so-called cow vigilantes. “Rajasthan is getting defamed and people are being killed. With Alwar bypolls approaching the incident also reeks of political motives. They are trying to play with the Hindu psyche and have given a free hand to the killers,” said Nisha Sidhu, national secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women.

Meanwhile, the People’s Union for Civil Liberties issued a statement on Wednesday urging the Alwar superintendent of police (SP) to ‘stop defaming Ummar and others while protecting the so called gau-rakshaks (cow protectors)’.

Condemning a press note issued by the Alwar SP on Tuesday, the PUCL statement said that it tries to showcase the attack on Umar and his fellows as an everyday fight between two gangs of criminals.

“ … throughout the note that they have tried to show a history of cow smuggling by Tahir and Umar, however, have not mentioned the history of criminality of Bhagwan Singh and others in the murder case, two of whom have been arrested. So while downplaying the crime of murder, have also tried to defame the now dead Ummar and his seriously injured associate Tahir and the driver Javed,” read the statement.