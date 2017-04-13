Alwar protest a dud, silent march in Udaipur

The Meo Muslims’ plan to give away their cows to Alwar district collector to protest the lynching of Pehlu Khan in Behror on April 1 proved to be a dud as no one came forward with their cattle for the unique protest.

The call for the protest was given by the Zila Meo Panchayat but the appeal did not find favour with the community as only a handful Meos came forward and that too without their cattle.

Later, head of the panchayat, Sher Mohammad, handed over a memorandum to the district collector to demand the arrest of the accused in the case and change of investigative officer.

Locals said Mohammad’s criminal antecedents kept people away from his campaign, which eventually petered out.

Sources in the Meo panchayt said that they did not have permission for the rally but only had permission to bring in a delegation and submit a memorandum.

Mohammad claimed that the DC assured him that action will be taken within five days but the DC denied this. The DC said he had told the members of the group that he will talk to the superintendent of police about their demands.

Meanwhile, in Udaipur, Muslims along with the CPM members took out a protest march to the DC’s office seeking justice for Pehlu Khan, the 55-year-old dairy farmer from Haryana who died in hospital three days after he and others were attacked by alleged gau rakshaks in Behror.

Civil society activists, representatives of various organisations, including Muslim Mahasangh, and others under the banner of Loktantrik Sadbhavana Manch marched through major circles of the city with placards and banners demanding action against the accused.

They later handed over a memorandum to the district administration, condemning incidents – such as Dadri and Alwar lynchings. The activists demanded a ban on cow vigilantes, who target innocent people in the name of cow protection and sought compensation for Khan’s family. They also sought the resignation of home minister Gulab Chand Kataria.