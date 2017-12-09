Alwar shootout: Bullet injury in neck caused death, says doctor

The post-mortem of the alleged cow smuggler, killed in a shootout with Alwar police, was conducted on Saturday, and a doctor on the medical board said the death was caused by a bullet injury to the neck.

Taleem, 22, from Salaheri village in Nuh, a town in Haryana’s Mewat district, was killed by the police in Rajasthan’s Alwar district when he along with five or six other accomplices was allegedly smuggling cows in a pick-up truck early on Thursday. The others managed to escape.

The police version is that Taleem died after the police fired at the truck he was driving, which was carrying stolen cattle. The police add that the truck did not stop at two earlier barricades.

The post-mortem was conducted by a medical board comprising Dr Dinesh Yadav, Dr Yogesh Chaudhary, Dr Shyam Mohan Goyal and medical jurist Dr KK Meena. Members of the FSL team and CID-CB deputy SP Suresh Mehrania were also present. The CID-CB is investigating the case.

Dr Meena said there were three to four injuries on the body of Taleem. “The main injury was on the neck. A bullet was dislodged from the neck. It had shattered the wind pipe, which led to the death,” Meena told HT. He said the bullet has been sent to the FSL laboratory for investigation.

The family members of the deceased claimed the body and returned to their native village, Salahedi, 95 km from Alwar, after the post-mortem was conducted at the government hospital.

The family members had reached Alwar from Haryana on Thursday to take the body but as they reached late, the post-mortem could not be done that day. On Friday, the post-mortem was postponed again as doctors went on a mass leave.

Ramzan Chaudhary, an activist who accompanied the family members of the deceased, said they would perform the funeral on Saturday evening in the village.

The family had demanded that they be given compensation and that a probe into the killing be conducted outside the district as well as a case filed against the police team that shot Taleem.

Chaudhary said the Alwar administration had refused to file a case against the police, and on the other demands they had said they would look into them. “We will approach the court in Haryana to file a complaint against the Alwar police,” said Chaudhary.

Taleem’s father Shareef is a farmer, and two of his brothers Shamshad and Sabir are also truck drivers.