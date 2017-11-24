Alwar woman arrested for strangling kids, lover also held

The Alwar police in Rajasthan on Friday arrested a woman and her lover for killing the woman’s two children on November 21.

Police said the woman strangled her two children, aged 14 months and four year, to marry her lover.

The woman, Munfida, 25, was married to Rashid of Jodiya village seven years back. The couple had three children – two daughters (aged six and four) and a 14-month –old son. Munfida was not happy with her husband as he was mentally unstable and jobless, police said.

Around two years back, she developed illicit relations wither husband’s cousin, Samaydeen, who is married to her sister, said Bhiwadi circle deputy superintendent of police Siddhant Sharma.

“Samaydeen opened a motorcycle repair shop in Santhalkha, a neighbouring village, and often went to meet Munfida. A month and a half back, he started living in with Munfida in her house despite protests from her in-laws,” he said.

After her arrest, Munfida told police that she wanted to marry Samaydeen but he was not willing to keep her children.

Munfida’s eldest daughter stays with her maternal grandparents. Samaydeen wanted her to kill the other two children who stayed with her, she told police.

“On Tuesday, I bathed them, gave them milk to drink and when they fell asleep, I strangled them. I killed my daughter first and then my son,” Munfida told reporters after her arrest.

After killing the children, Munfida went about doing her daily household chores, police said. About two hours later, she began crying that her children were not waking up, saying that she suspected her sister-in-law having killed them for property, she told police.

She even accused her husband of killing the children, police said.

“During investigation, however, she confessed to her crime,” Sharma said, adding that she was alone in the house when the crime was committed.

Police have also arrested Samaydeen for conspiracy leading to the murders, he said.