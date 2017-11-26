Amity student’s death: Murder case filed, father says Stanly was beaten up

Police on Saturday evening registered a case of murder in the Amity University student’s death that took place on November 17. Earlier, the FIR was lodged under Section 174 (unnatural death) of CrPC, but another FIR was lodged under Section 302 (murder) after a complaint from the student’s father.

Stanly Benny, a student of MBA final year, vomited and collapsed on the evening of November 16 at the university hostel. He was taken to a private hospital later in the night but passed away the next evening.

His father, CR Benny, alleges that his son was beaten by a dozen students studying law and mass communication on November 14 that led to his son’s death three days later. “He was hit on his head, which resulted in internal injury and blood. He told me about the incident on the evening of November 16 when I was in Shillong,” said CR Benny, who is a civil engineer from Patiala, Punjab.

The father added that even after his son gave a written complaint to the university authorities about the incident, they did not take any action against the offenders, nor did they inform him. “At the time of admission they make tall promises about taking care of the students but when the situation arose, he was not given due and timely medical care. Had the university not been negligent, my son could have been saved,” said the father.

He also accused the police and the college authorities of hiding the cause of death and suppressing the matter. In the complaint, that was lodged after he met senior police officials, he has named one Gunjit Kunja and 3-4 others as the assaulters.

Amir Hasan, station house officer of Chandwaji police station said that a post mortem has been conducted but the cause of death has been reserved as the doctors are waiting for the viscera report. Police, however, had earlier said that prima facie it appeared to be a case of cardiac arrest.

CR Benny said that he was willing to get a re-post mortem done to get justice for his son.