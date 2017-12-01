Anil Paliwal gets President’s Police Medal for distinguished service

Rajasthan cadre Indian Police Service officer Anil Paliwal was given President’s Police Medal for distinguished services by vice president of India Venkaiah Naidu during the BSF Day parade in New Delhi on Friday. Paliwal is posted as inspector general of police of BSF’s Rajasthan Frontier headquartered in Jodhpur.

Paliwal is an IPS officer of the 1994 batch. Earlier, he had been decorated with Police medal for meritorious service, DG’s BSF golden disc for his performance in BSF, DG’s Punjab Police Commendation disc for his work as IG BSF Punjab Frontier in coordination with Punjab Police and DG BSF’s Operational Commendation disc.

Paliwal has served in Punjab Frontier, BSF prior to his posting in Rajasthan Frontier. In Punjab, he has been instrumental in record seizures of heroin. During his tenure, 588 kg of heroin was seized by BSF.

Also 21 Pakistani smugglers, infiltrators and five Indian smugglers were killed in action by BSF on border. Besides this 54 Pakistani smugglers, infiltrators and 143 Indian smugglers were nabbed by BSF on the border. In his tenure in Punjab Frontier BSF, the Punjab Frontier BSF won the ‘Maharan Pratap Trophy for best border management for the year 2016.

Paliwal has served as assistant superintendent of police, Bhilwara city and as SP of Jaisalmer, Chittorgarh, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur city and Udaipur. He has served as DIG (Anti-Corruption Bureau) Rajasthan and as Additional Commissioner (Crime) Jaipur Commissionerate.

He has also worked as IG range police, Ajmer Range. Anil Paliwal has immense experience in handling serious law and order situation and solving heinous crimes.

Anil Paliwal is BTech (Mechanical Engg) from IIT Kanpur. He holds MBA (Financial Management) and Diploma in Urdu Language. He has keen interest in Indian languages, history and culture. He is proficient in Urdu, Punjabi, Rajasthani and Gujarati languages.