Another transformer blast claims life in Kotputli, high court notice to government

Second transformer blast in Rajasthan within three weeks has raised a question mark on the quality of transformers being supplied to the Jaipur discom and also the maintenance works being carried out by the discom personnel.

While some victims of the transformer blast in Khatauli village of Jaipur district are still battling for their lives at the SMS hospital, a man was killed in another transformer blast at Kotputli, also in Jaipur district, on Saturday.

Birbal Saini (50) had gone to irrigate his fields when there was a sudden blast in the transformer installed near the field. Saini died on the spot. Kotputli police have registered a case in the matter.

Taking note of the Khatauli blast, Rajasthan high court on Saturday issued a notice to the state chief secretary, principal secretary (energy) and Jaipur discom managing director and asked them to furnish the details of the action taken against the supplier of the transformer.

The transformer blast in Khatauli village on October 31 had killed five people on the spot and injured 22. The toll in blast has risen to 21 with another victim succumbing to her injury at the SMS hospital on Friday.

The issue was brought to the high court’s notice through a petition filed by Sheopal Prajapat, kin of one of the victims. The petitioner has alleged that the transformer in which the blast took place was of inferior quality.

The explosion had taken place outside a house where pre-wedding function and rituals were taking place and the guests were returning to the house of bride’s father after completing the rituals at a nearby temple.

Sources said that the transformer had been repaired and installed only six days ago. Jaipur discom managing director RG Gupta had termed the explosion “a rarest of rare case” and said that the discom is taking help of engineering department of the National Institutes of Technology to ascertain the cause of the blast.