As an NSG commando he fought terrorists on 26/11, now fights social evils in Rajasthan

He fought terrorists in the 26/11 attack in Mumbai and succeeded in his mission and now fighting social evils in his hometown and is determined to succeed in his new found target — to free village youths from alcohol addiction.

Meet Keshav Singh Gurjar, 36, a former commando of the National Security Guard (NSG), who has taken VRS (voluntary retirement scheme) from the army and serving the society. Gurjar, a resident of Tyohari village under Bayana sub-division in Bharatpur district, joined the army on January 10, 2001 and was selected for the NSG training in 2007. After successfully completing the three-month training, he joined as the NSG commando.

The Mumbai attacks had claimed more than 156 lives. (HT Photo)

Recalling the 26/11 incident, Gurjar said that a 32-commando team of NSG, led by company commander Major Riyan Chakravarti, was asked to move to Mumbai’s Taj hotel following orders from the higher authorities. “We reached there (Taj hotel) on November 27, 2008, and started our mission. We killed all four terrorists at Taj hotel during the operation that continued till November 29, 2008, but Havaldar Gajendra Singh and Major Sandeep Unni Krishnan were martyred during the operation,” he recalled.

Later, the commando took VRS from the army on April 1, 2016, and decided to spend time with his family. It was during his stay in the village Gurjar saw youths falling victim to alcohol and decided to do something for society.

“I was disappointed to see youths consuming alcohol, while a large number of them were being killed due to this bad habit,” Gurjar said. “Alcohol just not ruined their financial condition, but also caused tension in their families,” he said, adding that he decided to start an initiative to get rid of the problem.

Keshav Singh Gurjar in Rajasthan. (HT Photo)

“My efforts have brought a change in society and alcohol has been banned in many villages in Bharatpur and Dholpur,” the ex-serviceman said.

The alcohol ban has been in force in Mahloni, Kanwar, Umrain, Bhagoria, Naya Gaon, Nagla Rupram, Tyohari,Nagla Mahloni, Kanchora, Imliya, Biskhori, Damdama, Vilkaua, Nahchora, Nagla Marila villages of the district. “Under the alcohol ban, the local panchayat charges ₹11,000 fine on those consuming alcohol and ₹21,000 on those found selling alcohol in villages,” Gurjar said.

He said he has been influenced by Harigiri Baba, who has been campaigning for a ban on alcohol in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar. Gurjar said he convinces people about the bad effects of consuming alcohol.

He blames politics for the terror problem in the country. “Army does not have free hand to take action against terrorists,” he said. The ex-armyman, who has two sons, want to send them to the army to serve the country.