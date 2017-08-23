As Bhadra month begins, western Rajasthan is painted in religious colour

JODHPUR: Western Rajasthan in these days is absorbed in devotional flavour of folk deity ‘Baba Ramdev’. The devotees are thronging to Baba Ramdev temple in Jaisalmer to pay obeisance at the Samadhi. The fair is seen to continue throughout the Hindu month of Bhadra, which began on Wednesday (August 23) and will end on September 22.

More than 30 lakh devotees from across the country reach during this month and worship the folk deity. The fair started on Wednesday at the Baba Ramdev’s Samadhi (temple) in Ramdevra village of Jaisalmer District.

Large crowd of ‘Jaatru’, the devotees from the villages in Jodhpur and Western Rajasthan are seen on the roads leading to the temple. The passenger trains and buses are overcrowded due to the pouring crowd of devotees.

The devotees with the rainbow flags in hand and loudly chanting glorifying hymns to the folk deity are seen hurrying to the temple. Several social and voluntary organizations are engaged in providing these devotees with breakfast, tea, foods, sweets and edibles with stalls on both sides of the roads. These stalls are called ‘Ramrasora’.

Rajendra Jain, who runs a ‘Ramrasora ’ on Pali road said, “People from all creeds, irrespective of their religion have a great faith for Baba Ramdev and reach Jaisalmer to pay their tributes. The Muslims worship the folk deity under the name Ramsa Peer.” There are devotees from Punjab, Gujarat, Maharastra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana who visit the temple every year.

The mentor of Baba Ramdev, Baliknath has his memorial atop Masuriya hill in Jodhpur city and a fair is held here on Dooj during the same month.

It is believed that the wish of the devotees to Baba Ramdev remain unfulfilled if the deity’s mentor is not worshipped. So the devotees first pay their respect to the mentor on their way to the temple.