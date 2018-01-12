Assuming PCC chief as CM candidate a bad practice, says Ashok Gehlot

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot Friday termed as “bad” the practice by some leaders to declare state unit chief as party’s chief ministerial candidate. This projects the party in poor light even as the party’s state unit chief comes under the illusion that he will become the CM.

“The PCC chief starts dreaming and projecting himself as the next CM. This is not a decent practice being followed in the Congress. It doesn’t even spell good for the party,” the senior Congress leader told media persons in Sikar.

Assembly polls are slated to be held Rajasthan later this year. Congress’s state unit is headed by former MP Sachin Pilot, who has never talked about harbouring any chief ministerial ambitions.

Gehlot said, “Anyone who becomes the state Congress chief is projected as CM candidate by his or her close media friends.”

The two-time CM claimed that he too was projected as CM candidate by a few party members during his tenure as PCC chief. “It is not about this election. All previous party chiefs were projected. Efforts were made to project me too when I was PCC chief. But, I never lobbied for or demanded any post. I was rewarded for my loyalty,” he added.

He was responding to media queries on Congress’s chief ministerial face for the upcoming assembly election. “First, let us form the government. The party leadership will decide who will lead it,” Gehlot said, adding that he would remain loyal and abide by all orders of the Congress high command.

Reached for reactions, state party spokesperson and Jaipur district unit president Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, “Ashok Gehlot is a senior leader and it is only he who can react to his statement.”

However, a senior party leader, on condition of anonymity, said, “He seems to have sent out a message.”

Contacted, several former PCC chiefs and other senior leaders refused to comment.