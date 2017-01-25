At R-Day function today, laddoos and GK books for schoolkids in Jhunjhunu

When they assemble for the Republic day function at their respective schools, the students in Jhunjhunu would get an additional gift in the form of a general knowledge book apart from the laddoos that they usually get. The initiative, taken by district collector Pradeep Kumar Borad, is aimed at improving the general awareness of the children.

To ensure that the book is not filed away by the students, the schools would hold a test based on its contents.

“Every year we used to give the school children laddoos through public contribution on January 26. This year we kept aside half the money meant for laddoos and decided to also give GK books to students from Classes 6 to 12,” said the collector.

The district administration has procured the 128-page book from Arihant publishers. The books will be gifted to 1.5 lakh students at both the government and the private schools in the district. The book costs ₹30 in the market but has been procured at ₹13 each by the district administration. The entire cost is being met through public contribution.

“The general awareness among children is low, especially in rural areas where they do not have much facilities. The book has information about the country, the states, their history, geography, current affairs and has been updated till January 15,” said Borad.

The collector said the students would have to appear for a test based on the book on June 28. The test will be carried out at three levels – Class 6-8, 9-10 and 11-12. While the book remains the same, the difficulty level of the test will vary as per the class group.

This is not the first time that Borad has taken up an initiative linked to education. He also runs a free coaching programme for Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) aspirants. Over 350 students attend the coaching classes.

The collector also received a national award in Delhi on Tuesday for the district’s efforts in saving the girl child. Jhunjunu was among the 10 districts selected from across the country.

