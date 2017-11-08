Attempt to distort historical facts should be protested: Union minister

Union minister of state for agriculture and farmers’ welfare Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday joined the growing protest against the film Padmavati, saying any attempt to distort historical facts should be protested against.

Commenting on the controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Padmawati, Shekhawat, who hails from Rajasthan, said, “Such efforts of character assassination of historical character like Rani Padmini is condemnable and should be protested against.”

He said Rani Padmawani along with a number of other women performed “johar” to preserve the culture and pride of Rajputs so any attempts to malign them or distort historical facts could not be tolerated by society.

Shekhawat was speaking on the sidelines of a seminar at the international conference on “Conservation and Management of Agricultural and Natural Resources—Strategies for food security in developing country” organized by the Career Point University.

Continuing her protest against the film, Diya Kumari, BJP legislator from Sawai Madhopur, said the objectionable parts should be removed before the release the film, said the member of erstwhile royal family of Jaipur was addressing a press conference in the city palace.

The Rajput community is protesting against the release of the film, alleging that it depicts an “amorous relationship” between Padmavati –portrayed by actor Deepika Padukone-- and Alauddin Khilji--portrayed by Ranveer Singh. Bhansali and his team have, however, dismissed the claims.

“There is confusion regarding what the film-makers are showing in the film. They must show it to the organisations or people who are concerned or whoever thinks that history has been distorted in the film,” said Diya Kumari.

She further said that whatever the people find objectionable should be removed and only when people are satisfied should the film be released.

“Padmavati is a deeply revered historical figure and many sentiments are attached with her. Whenever I go to Chittorgarh, I become emotional myself. If anything is misrepresented it won’t be good.”

Earlier, addressing the conference, Shekhawat, stressed on “market centric” approach rather than “production centric approach” in agriculture for uplift of farmers.

Shekhawat, who was the chief guest at the conference also called upon the need of developing “agripreneurs” in the country.

“We should encourage farmers to reduce cultivation of traditional crops and should cultivate high-value crops on the remaining agricultural land for more profit,” he said.

He stressed on crop diversification and value addition of agricultural commodities.

He raised concern over the lack of transfer of advanced agricultural technologies developed by agricultural scientists in laboratories to the agricultural fields of farmers.