Bakra on wheels: Buy qurbani goats online, get home delivery

With a day to go for Eid al-Adha, the demand for bakras (goats) has soared with residents making rounds of various mandis (markets) where the animals are sold.

Along with the traditional markets, social media to has also become a sought-after medium for ram buyers. Several residents are opting to order goats online.

“The advantage of buying a ram online is to have it delivered on time at home without having to arrange for transportation. Our family is sacrificing four rams this year. We bought them all online from a single trader as he offered a group discount,” said Javed Ansari, a resident.

The sellers, too, have started preferring online sales instead of the traditional way. “The advantage of selling animals online is that it eliminates the involvement of middlemen and directly facilitates the deal between the buyer and the seller,” said Angrez Singh, owner of Sardar Farm near Chomu in Jaipur.

Singh said that he started uploading advertisements on websites such as OLX and Quikr right after Eid al-Fitr in June.

“We also distributed pamphlets outside mosques after prayers where the address to our website was mentioned. This year, we have already sold more than 300 goats and carried out business worth Rs 5 lakh,” said Singh.

He added that WhatsApp has also become a preferred way for both the parties to negotiate the sale.

“At our farm, we mainly have the Sirohi breed of goat and for buyers living in places like Delhi, we send videos and photos of the animals over WhatsApp before finalising the deal,” said Singh.

“My son introduced me to a WhatsApp group which was selling sheep and ram and also providing live pictures. I joined the WhatsApp group and the seller will deliver the animal to my doorstep on the day of Eid,” said Sheikh Mansoor, a Jaipur resident.

He added that this was convenient as he didn’t have to bargain while having to go all the way to the bakra mandi.