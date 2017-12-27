Baran MLA denies he revealed identity of rape victim’s family

Baran MLA Rampal Meghwal, who has been accused of revealing the identity of the family of a rape victim , has refuted the allegation.

The identity was allegedly disclosed when the private assistant of the MLA posted a photo of the family on social media.

An eight-year-old girl from Mothpur region of Baran was raped by a youth in a forested area on December 22. An FIR has been lodged against the accused, who is still at large.

Later, Meghwal visited the girl’s house and met her family and assured them of justice.

A photograph of Meghwal meeting the minor’s family was posted on his Facebook. Sources revealed that his personal assistant had posted the photo.

However, when the issue was raised, the MLA deleted the photo from Facebook.

“I had gone to meet the rape victim’s family and someone had posted the photograph on Facebook. It was not a deliberate move to disclose victim family’s identity. No name or details were revealed in the Facebook post,” said Meghwal.

“The issue of my photo with the victim’s family is being raised by the media but no one is questioning a regional news channel which ran the news and had shown photos of the victim and her family,” the MLA asked.

Baran SP Dusht Daman Singh said that the MLA has stated that he has neither revealed the identity of the victim nor revealed the names of her family so there is no case. Also, such cases are dealt by child protection commissions and not the police.