Rajasthan woman who walked out of unhappy marriage, ‘killed’ by second husband in Gujarat

A woman from Rajasthan’s Barmer, who walked out of an unhappy marriage and got married again three months ago, was killed allegedly by her second husband who was apparently annoyed at the regular quarrels that they had.

The incident took place in Gujarat’s Himman Nagar district and came to fore when Juhi Joshi’s husband Bharat Soni filed a complaint with the local police in Gujarat on January 5 claiming that his wife has been missing from their house for the last two days.

His complaint had come a day after the police in Himmat Nagar recovered the burnt body of an unidentified woman near Sarwada village.

During investigation, the body was identified as that of the missing woman, said superintendent of police, Himmat Nagar, Saurabh Singh. A piece of cloth found near the body matched with the photograph provided by Bharat leading to the needle of suspicion being pointed towards him.

Police questioned Bharat in detail during which he broke down and confessed to the crime, following which he was arrested, the SP said, adding he had tried to mislead the police by filling a missing complaint.

A hunt has been launched to arrest Bharat’s brother-in-law Hansraj, also a resident of Barmer, who too was allegedly involved in the murder and is absconding, the SP added.

Talking to the local media, Singh said that Soni told police that he had killed his wife with the help of Hansraj. He told police that he was fed up with his wife as she used to pick fights with him every day and hatched a plan to kill her. He called Hansraj and together the duo convinced Juhi to accompany them for a holiday, Soni told police.

On January 3, they accompanied Juhi to an isolated spot near Sarwada village where they killed her before setting the body on fire and fleeing the spot, Soni told police.

This was Juhi’s second marriage. She had walked out of her first marriage reportedly because she was not happy with her husband. After getting divorce, she got married to Bharat just over three months ago, police said.